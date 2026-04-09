Green Party Leader Demands UK Sever Ties with Israel and Sacrifice £6 Billion in Trade

Green Party leader Zack Polanski calls for the UK to end trade ties with Israel due to concerns about the country's actions in the Middle East. He seeks sanctions and a shift in foreign policy.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has called for the UK to sever ties with Israel and sacrifice £6 billion in trade links, citing Israel 's actions in the Middle East as akin to terror acts. Speaking at the launch of the Green Party 's local election campaign, Polanski expressed outrage at Israel 's continued enjoyment of diplomatic and trade privileges, demanding robust sanctions, the withdrawal of the UK- Israel trade agreement, and an end to what he termed a genocide.

He emphasized his willingness to prioritize humanitarian concerns over economic relationships, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict and its devastating impact on civilians. Polanski's statements reflect a strong stance on human rights and a critical assessment of Israel's conduct, advocating for a significant shift in the UK's foreign policy approach.\The Green Party's stance comes against a backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, with Israel carrying out extensive air strikes in Lebanon, despite a US-brokered ceasefire. This has resulted in a dire humanitarian situation, with hundreds of casualties and widespread destruction. Polanski highlighted the deaths of civilians, including schoolchildren, as a consequence of the conflict, condemning the actions of the US-Israeli military. The situation has been further complicated by Iran's claim of closing the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil passage, in response to the Israeli attacks. These developments underscore the complexity of the conflict and the urgent need for a comprehensive and inclusive ceasefire. International bodies, including the European Union and Canada, have called for the ceasefire to be implemented fully, including in Lebanon, recognizing the risk of regional instability. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has also warned against the consequences of failing to include Lebanon in the ceasefire, highlighting the potential for escalation and further suffering.\Polanski's call for a complete re-evaluation of the UK's relationship with Israel is driven by his commitment to human rights and his belief that the UK should not be complicit in actions he views as violating international law. He argued for economic sovereignty and the need to disentangle from countries with poor human rights records, including Israel. Furthermore, Polanski's remarks are made within the context of the Green Party's local election campaign, where he is optimistic about the party's prospects. He predicted a new record-breaking result, citing the party's surge in support since his election as leader. The latest polls show the Greens gaining significant ground, reflecting a growing public interest in environmental and social justice issues. Polanski's comments also included criticisms of the Conservative party and the state of the country and his plans to improve the current situation if elected. His focus on human rights and his call for a shift in foreign policy aligns with the Green Party's broader platform, positioning the party as a voice for those who want a change





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Green Party Leader Calls for Severing UK Ties with Israel, Citing 'Terror Acts'Green Party leader Zack Polanski demands the UK sever ties with Israel and halt £6 billion in trade, condemning actions as 'terror acts'. He advocates for sanctions and an end to the UK-Israel trade agreement, emphasizing human lives over economic ties. His comments come amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, particularly Lebanon.

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