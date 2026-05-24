Green Party Leader Facing Formal Investigation Over Council Tax Arrears

The article discusses a formal investigation being conducted into the council tax arrangements of Green Party leader Zack Polanski. The investigation was initiated after he failed to pay the set rates while living on a narrowboat for three years in east London.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski is facing a formal investigation after failing to pay council tax while living on a narrowboat for three years in east London.

Earlier this month, he was referred to the Greater London Authority's (GLA) monitoring office by the Conservative and Labour parties regarding his council tax arrangements. The GLA's watchdog confirmed they have received the complaints and will assess whether to launch a formal investigation into whether he breached standards by failing to pay the set rates. The standards officer wrote they are treating the parties' correspondence as a 'formal complaint under the GLA's standards regime.





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Green Party Council Tax Investigation Living On A Narrowboat Leadership

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