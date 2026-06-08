Green Party Leader Renews Call for £15 Minimum Wage Amid UK Jobs Crisis

Zack Polanski will demand a £15 per hour minimum wage for all workers, warning of a broken food system and rising food insecurity, despite growing alarm over rising unemployment and falling job vacancies.

Green Party co-leader Zack Polanski is set to renew his call for a minimum wage of £15 per hour for all workers, a demand that comes at a time when the UK is grappling with a deteriorating jobs market.

In a speech scheduled for Monday, Polanski will address the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union, warning that the country's food system is on the verge of collapse and that workers in the sector are routinely undervalued. The self-styled eco-populist will argue that rising food prices and inadequate wages have created a system that is broken for both consumers and employees.

Polanski's proposal, which includes extending free school meals to all primary and secondary school students and introducing a £1,000-a-month basic income for certain agricultural workers, would be funded by a tax on the wealthiest landowners. Additionally, he advocates for a £15 per hour minimum wage for all, regardless of age, with the costs for small businesses offset by reductions in their national insurance contributions.

The timing of this demand has raised eyebrows among economists and political opponents, who point to mounting evidence of a weakening labour market. Official figures show that the UK unemployment rate increased in the first quarter of this year, while job vacancies have fallen to their lowest level since 2021, when pandemic restrictions were still in place.

There is particular concern about the number of young people unable to find work, with employers citing higher minimum wages and increased taxes under the Labour government as factors that have made hiring less attractive. Hospitality businesses, including restaurants, cafes, and pubs, along with high street retailers, have been hit hardest by rising staff costs. Critics argue that pushing the minimum wage even higher could exacerbate these challenges, potentially leading to fewer job opportunities for low-skilled workers.

In his address, Polanski will emphasise the intersection of food insecurity and climate change, noting that the UK recently experienced its hottest May day on record and that rainfall has been 23% below average. He will warn that within 25 years, temperatures could exceed 40 degrees Celsius, with dire consequences for food production.

The Green leader will tell union members that their work keeps the country running but is often sneered at or taken for granted, and that their pay does not reflect the importance of their roles. He will highlight the precarious conditions many workers face, including long hours, exposure to extreme weather, and contracts that discourage taking sick leave or time off. Polanski will conclude that the system is broken and, under the strain of the climate crisis, close to collapse.

Labour has responded by accusing him of chasing cheap headlines, pointing to their own £200 million investment to help the farming sector adapt to climate change and their commitment to maintaining domestic food production levels. A Labour spokesperson stated that while Polanski focuses on headlines, the government is working to ease the cost of living, support farmers, and ensure food security for the nation





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