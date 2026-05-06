Zack Polanski, the leader of the Green Party, is facing allegations of falsely claiming to be a spokesman for the British Red Cross while raising funds for his election campaign. The British Red Cross has denied the claim, while the Green Party has stated that Polanski hosted fundraisers for the charity. Labour has criticized Polanski, calling for transparency.

Zack Polanski , the leader of the Green Party , has been accused of falsely claiming to be a spokesman for the British Red Cross while raising funds for his election campaign.

The allegations surfaced on Tuesday night, revealing that Polanski repeatedly made this claim during his 2022 campaign for deputy leader of the Green Party. According to The Times, Polanski included the false assertion on his personal website and two donation pages, along with other disputed claims about his professional background. The British Red Cross has firmly denied Polanski's claim, stating that he has never been an official spokesman for the organization.

The Green Party, however, clarified that Polanski had hosted fundraisers for the charity and supported its work. In 2020, Polanski's personal website reportedly stated that he was working as a spokesman for the Red Cross. Two years later, during his crowdfunding campaign for the deputy leader position, which he ultimately won, he reiterated the claim while raising £400.

At the time, Polanski said, 'As a spokesperson for the British Red Cross, I care deeply about ending racialised policing for an end to the phoney war on drugs.

' The British Red Cross has since confirmed that Polanski has never held such a role. Meanwhile, the Green Party acknowledged that Polanski had been a host for several fundraisers for the charity and had been supportive of its initiatives. Labour has criticized Polanski, accusing him of being 'caught in the act again' and calling on him to 'come clean with the public.

' A Labour spokesman stated, 'It's not the first time the Green Party leader hasn't been straight with the public. This is a matter of trust. Voters will rightly wonder whether Lib Dem turned Green Polanski believes anything at all, or whether it's just all for a cheap headline.

' The British Red Cross, a neutral and impartial humanitarian organization, emphasized that it does not engage in party-political activities or campaigns. Polanski responded to the allegations on X, expressing his admiration for the British Red Cross and highlighting their work supporting refugees and people in conflict zones, including Gaza





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