Green Party Leader Zack Polanski Admits False Red Cross Claim Amid Election Scrutiny

Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party, has admitted to falsely claiming he was a spokesman for the British Red Cross, facing criticism over his handling of police conduct and antisemitism concerns ahead of local elections. His personal ratings have dropped significantly in recent polls.

Zack Polanski , the leader of the Green Party , has publicly admitted to falsely claiming he was a spokesman for the British Red Cross during his 2022 campaign to become the party's deputy.

The admission comes as he faces heightened scrutiny ahead of local elections, with political opponents demanding clarity on the matter. Polanski clarified that while he hosted fundraisers and spoke on behalf of the organization, he used the wrong term and acknowledged the importance of the British Red Cross remaining politically neutral. The Green Party leader also addressed criticism over his social media post questioning the Metropolitan Police's handling of the Golders Green knife attack suspect.

Polanski described himself as 'traumatised' by the footage of the suspect being detained, though he acknowledged the bravery of police officers. His comments have drawn sharp rebukes from within his own party and from Labour leader Keir Starmer, who called Polanski 'disgraceful' and 'unfit to lead.

' Despite issuing a partial apology, Polanski has continued to defend his stance on police conduct, arguing that officers can be both brave and excessive in their use of force. Meanwhile, Labour has intensified its campaign against the Greens, highlighting controversial statements by some Green candidates. Polanski condemned these remarks as unacceptable and reaffirmed the party's anti-racist stance, announcing plans for a standardized vetting process and mandatory training to combat antisemitism.

Former Green leader Caroline Lucas criticized Polanski for failing to address antisemitism within the party, calling for immediate action against candidates who have made unacceptable statements. Recent polling indicates a significant drop in Polanski's personal ratings, with his net score falling 14 points over the past week to minus 27. While he still outperforms Labour leader Keir Starmer, who has a rating of minus 45, Polanski remains less popular than figures like Kemi Badenoch, Ed Davey, and Nigel Farage.

The Green Party faces a critical test in tomorrow's local elections, with Polanski asserting that the issue of Palestine will be a key factor for voters





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