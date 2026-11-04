Green Party Leader Zack Polanski Amplifies Antisemitic Accounts

Investigation reveals Green Party leader Zack Polanski shared posts from accounts promoting hate speech against Jews and Israel, prompting referral to the Equality and Human Rights Commission by the Campaign Against Antisemitism.

The Green Party leader, Zack Polanski, has been identified by an investigation as repeatedly sharing social media content from accounts that promote hateful ideologies against Jews and the State of Israel. This disclosure comes from a report by the Daily Mail, which highlights a pattern of amplifying extremist viewpoints through Polanski's substantial online presence. The activist group Campaign Against Antisemitism, known as CAA, conducted a detailed examination of the digital footprint of the politician, who commands a following of 206,000 users on his primary social media platform.

Investigation Reveals Amplified Extremist Content

The core finding of the CAA investigation is that while Polanski did not directly author the controversial posts, his act of reposting them serves to amplify their reach to a vast audience. The group asserts that this behavior effectively endorses the extremist narratives peddled by these accounts, despite claims that the content was shared inadvertently or without full awareness of its implications. The investigation focused on the specific nature of the accounts Polanski engaged with, identifying at least six distinct profiles that have previously been scrutinized for spreading antisemitic propaganda and hate speech.

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Specific Examples of Shared Hate Speech

The content identified in the report includes allegations that billionaire backers of Israel are involved in sexual violence and cannibalism, a claim widely recognized as a baseless and dangerous conspiracy theory. Other shared posts described Zionists as inhumane beings lower than vermin, a clear example of dehumanizing language that has historically preceded violence against Jewish communities. The investigation also noted posts denying the sexual violence inflicted by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023, labeling these atrocities as a hoax. Such distortions of factual events contribute to a toxic online environment and undermine public understanding of the conflict.

Conspiracy Theories and Denial of Atrocities

Beyond direct attacks, the accounts shared by Polanski propagated classic antisemitic tropes, including the conspiracy theory that Jewish families, such as the Rothschilds, and the State of Israel control the global media and political systems. One account explicitly mocked the notion that such claims are antisemitic, calling the accusation a scam. Another post claimed that Jews are satanic evil colonizers, while others compared Israeli citizens to parasites or stated that they are the ugliest people on the planet. These narratives are not only hateful but also serve to justify discrimination and hostility toward Jewish individuals and the Israeli government.

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Denial of October 7 and Support for Proscribed Groups

The investigation uncovered posts that denied the severity of the October 7 attacks, suggesting that Hamas mainly targeted military personnel and that civilian casualties were caused by Israeli forces. This narrative minimizes the horrific reality of the massacre, which resulted in significant loss of life and widespread trauma. Additionally, some of the shared content celebrated violence against Israeli cities, with one account suggesting a national holiday of celebration if Tel Aviv were flattened. Other posts expressed support for Hezbollah, a proscribed terrorist organization in the United Kingdom, praising coordinated missile attacks by Iran and the group against Israel.

Political Fallout and Formal Referrals to Regulators

These revelations follow a previous controversy in July, where Polanski faced intense backlash for sharing an image depicting an execution-style graphic involving Nigel Farage. At that time, Polanski refused to apologize, stating he had made an inadvertent mistake but had not done anything wrong, though he pledged to improve his social media conduct. The CAA has now formally referred the Green Party to the Equality and Human Rights Commission, citing the passing of a motion equating Zionism with racism and the ongoing amplification of extremist voices. A CAA spokesperson accused Polanski of being in hock to extremists, arguing that his actions demonstrate decisive influence from those who peddle vile antisemitic tropes. The party has been contacted for comment regarding these serious allegations.