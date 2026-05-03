Green Party Leader Zack Polanski Faces Backlash Over Controversial Tweet on Golders Green Terror Attack

Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party, has drawn criticism for retweeting a post that accused police of excessive force during the Golders Green terror attack. The incident, which involved a knifeman attacking two individuals, has sparked debates about police tactics and political commentary on social media. Despite internal party tensions, Polanski and Welsh Greens leader Anthony Slaughter continued campaigning together, with Slaughter defending Polanski’s leadership while acknowledging the controversy.

Zack Polanski , leader of the Green Party , has been embroiled in controversy following his retweet of a post criticizing the police response to the Golders Green terror attack.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday morning, saw a knifeman attack two individuals, Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Ben Baila, 76, before allegedly assaulting a long-time friend, Ishmail Hussein, earlier in the day. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Polanski, who is Jewish, faced significant backlash for amplifying a tweet that accused officers of using excessive force against the suspect, who was reportedly mentally ill and already incapacitated by a Taser.

The tweet suggested that officers had repeatedly kicked the man in the head, sparking accusations that Polanski was more concerned with the suspect’s wellbeing than the victims. The controversy deepened when Anthony Slaughter, leader of the Welsh Greens, criticized Polanski’s actions, though the two were later seen campaigning together in Cardiff. Slaughter, who initially expressed disapproval of the retweet, later stated that Polanski had apologized and offered to meet with the Met Police commissioner to address the issue.

Despite the internal party tensions, Slaughter defended Polanski’s leadership, praising his passion and commitment to Wales. Meanwhile, Met Police Chief Sir Mark Rowley defended his officers, describing Polanski’s retweet as 'inaccurate and misinformed.

' Bodycam footage showed officers confronting the armed suspect, Tasering him, and then kicking him while demanding he drop the knife. Rowley emphasized the high-stakes nature of the situation, noting that officers feared the suspect might have explosives. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also condemned Polanski, calling his intervention 'disgraceful' and arguing that politicians should not second-guess officers’ split-second decisions. Polanski later apologized for his hasty retweet but maintained that a reflection on police tactics was necessary.

The incident has reignited debates about police use of force, the role of social media in shaping public perception, and the responsibilities of political leaders in commenting on active investigations





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