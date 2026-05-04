Green Party Leader Zack Polanski Faces Scrutiny Over Anti-Semitism Response

Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party, is under fire for his handling of questions regarding rising anti-Jewish sentiment in Britain, with critics drawing parallels to Jeremy Corbyn's leadership style and accusing the party of a hard-left takeover.

Zack Polanski , the Green Party leader of just seven months, is facing intense scrutiny following a series of problematic responses to questions about rising anti-Jewish sentiment in Britain.

His attempts to downplay the issue during a recent media appearance were widely criticized as evasive and inadequate. When pressed by Trevor Phillips regarding his statement about the 'perception of unsafety' versus 'actual unsafety', Polanski struggled to articulate a clear position, acknowledging the horror of attacks while simultaneously distancing them from demonstrations featuring calls for 'Global Intifada' and the destruction of Israel.

Further controversy arose from his retweet of criticism directed at police officers who successfully disarmed an attacker in Golders Green, initially defending it as an inappropriate 'forum' for concern before expressing 'shock' at the footage and suggesting excessive force was used. Polanski's leadership was initially hailed as a new and dynamic force on the left, but critics now argue he is simply a continuation of the political approach embodied by Jeremy Corbyn.

Comparisons have been drawn between Polanski's defensive responses to accusations of enabling anti-Semitism and Corbyn's own insistence that his lifelong anti-racism work precluded any suggestion of indifference to Jewish persecution. Both leaders, and their supporters, have emphasized their personal backgrounds – Polanski's Jewish heritage, Corbyn's history of anti-racist activism – as proof against such accusations. This tactic, described as 'biography politics', deflects attention from current actions and stances.

A recent analysis suggests a significant shift within the Green Party under Polanski, moving beyond traditional environmental concerns to appeal to a broader electorate, particularly those disillusioned with Keir Starmer's Labour Party. The Green Party's recent gains, particularly in the Gorton and Denton by-election, have been attributed to this strategic realignment.

However, some observers argue that the party has been effectively taken over by Corbynites, who have transferred their agenda, organizational structure, and personnel to the Greens. This 'annexation' is not covert, but rather a deliberate strategy to broaden their reach beyond their traditional base.

Polanski recognized the limitations of appealing solely to environmentally focused voters and has repositioned the Greens as a viable alternative to Labour, attracting working-class voters who previously rejected Farage but now see Polanski as the 'real Labour Party'. This shift is causing concern within the Labour Party, with some fearing significant vote losses across various demographics.

The situation echoes the 2019 General Election, where Corbyn's perceived shortcomings – including his handling of anti-Semitism – contributed to Boris Johnson's victory, as voters sought a more moderate and trustworthy alternative





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