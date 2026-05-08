Green Party Leader Zack Polanski Faces Scrutiny Over Council Tax Arrangements

Green Party leader Zack Polanski is under pressure to explain his council tax payments after being registered at a marina where he kept a narrowboat. The Conservatives demand answers, while tax experts suggest he may have owed council tax if the boat was his main residence. The Greens have declined to provide details, citing security concerns.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski is facing growing scrutiny over his council tax arrangements after it was revealed he was registered on the electoral roll at a marina in east London where he kept a narrowboat.

The Daily Mail has uncovered that Mr. Polanski, 43, had post delivered to the marina building and regularly had laundry collected from the canal barge he shared with his partner, Richie Bryan, over several years. The narrowboat was recently listed for sale at £100,000, but the advertisement was removed following questions about his council tax payments. Despite Mr. Bryan referring to the boat as their 'amazing home' in the advert, Mr. Polanski insists he only stayed there occasionally.

The Greens have declined to clarify where he lived last year or whether he paid council tax on the boat, stating only that 'Zack's council tax is included in the rent he pays.

' The Conservatives are now demanding answers, with Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake calling for clarity on whether the correct level of council tax was paid. Government guidelines suggest that council tax may be due if a boat is a person's 'sole or main residence,' treating it as a dwelling.

Public records show that in 2025, Mr. Polanski and Mr. Bryan were registered on the electoral roll at the marina address, though the Lee Valley Authority confirmed he did not rent the bungalow there. The authority revealed that a staff member moved into the property in July 2025 and found that some berth holders had used the address for mail.

The electoral roll listed ten people, including Mr. Polanski, at the address in 2025, but others were removed when the staff member registered. The deleted advert for the narrowboat described it as their 'amazing home' for three years, with mooring fees exceeding £750 per month, and mentioned they were moving to a house. Tax expert Dan Neidle of Tax Policy Associates suggested that if the advert's claims were true, Mr. Polanski should have been paying council tax.

The marina operates under 'non-residential agreements,' requiring owners to provide proof of a home address. A local launderette owner confirmed collecting the couple's laundry from the boat every few weeks for three years. Mr. Polanski has previously stated he and Mr. Bryan rent a flat in Hackney, and his London Assembly register of interests lists a mooring in London.

A Green Party spokesman reiterated that his council tax is covered by rent and that the marina is for leisure, allowing only occasional stays





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Green Party Zack Polanski Council Tax Narrowboat Political Scandal

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