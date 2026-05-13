Scotland Yard has been asked by the Tory party to examine Zack Polanski, a member of the London Assembly and the Green Party leader, regarding his council tax arrangements. He has denied owing any tax and has apologised for any 'unintentional mistake,' but has faced criticism from the Tories and the opposition parties. The Tories claim that Polanski, who has previously criticised other politicians for not paying tax, is 'voting on Londoners' council tax bills without paying his own.' They suggest thatตั้ง if he has broken the law, City Hall should report him to Scotland Yard for investigation.

Scotland Yard has been urged by the Tories to investigate Zack Polanski after he admitted failing to pay council tax while living on a houseboat in east London.

The Green Party leader was branded a 'hypocrite' after apologising for an 'unintentional mistake' and stating he had taken steps to pay any council tax owed. Labour and the Conservatives have referred Mr Polanski to the City Hall sleaze watchdog over his council tax arrangements. City Hall authorities questioned whether Mr Polanski had broken the law by not declaring his council tax arrears.

Neil Garratt, the leader of the City Hall Conservatives, said no politician is above the law, and Mr Polanski should be investigated if he has broken it. It is not understood if his tax arrangements are considered a breach of the law or if City Hall's monitoring officers would report it to the police.

Zack Polanski was registered on the electoral roll at a building in a marina where he kept the narrowboat, had post delivered there, and regularly had laundry collected from the boat. The Greater London Authority confirmed a complaint by monitoring officers but could not provide an update due to the legal complexity. The Green Party leader, Stella Creasy, the Labour MP for Walthamstow, and a Waltham Forest spokesman all give their responses to the news





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Zack Polanski Council Tax Green Party Leader City Hall Sleaze Watchdog London Assembly Labour Conservatives Neil Garratt Ministry Of Justice Scotland Yard

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