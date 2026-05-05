Green Party Reparations Advocate Descended from Slave-Trading Royal Family

Antoinette Fernandez, a Green Party candidate pushing for slavery reparations, is descended from a Nigerian royal family that historically traded slaves. Her advocacy has sparked controversy, with critics labeling her a hypocrite due to her family's wealth and historical involvement in the slave trade.

A Green Party candidate advocating for Britain to pay trillions of pounds in reparations for slavery has been revealed to be descended from a Nigerian royal family with a history of slave trading.

Antoinette Fernandez, who serves as the 'reparations officer' for the Global Majority Greens group within the party, campaigns for racial and environmental justice. However, her lineage traces back to the Obas of Lagos, some of whom were historically involved in the transatlantic slave trade. Her family's wealth, accumulated through the slave trade, was used to purchase luxury items such as velvet clothes, royal umbrellas, and stylish robes.

Fernandez is the daughter of Abiola Dosunmu, the Queen Mother of Lagos, and the late Antonio Deinde Fernandez, a billionaire oil magnate and former UN ambassador with a reported net worth of $8.7 billion at the time of his death in 2015. Despite her privileged background, including education at the elite Millfield School in Somerset, Fernandez has been a vocal advocate for reparations, criticizing politicians who oppose the idea as showing 'appalling arrogance.

' Her stance has drawn criticism from political opponents, including Reform UK and the Conservative Party, who have labeled her a hypocrite for demanding reparations from British taxpayers while her own family benefited from the slave trade. The Green Party has defended Fernandez, dismissing the reporting of her lineage as racist and a bad-faith attempt to undermine the case for reparative justice. Britain abolished the slave trade in 1807 and invested significant resources to eradicate the practice globally.

In March, the UN voted in favor of former colonial powers paying reparations, with estimates reaching up to £18 trillion. Fernandez has argued that Britain and the US must acknowledge the historical crimes committed against African people and the ongoing impact on the Global South. She has run for the Greens in the 2024 General Election and is currently standing as a councillor for Lea Bridge in Hackney, east London, in the upcoming local elections.

Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake criticized the Green Party, stating that Fernandez's candidacy reflects a pattern of hard-Left activism and student politics, undermining the party's credibility as a serious political force





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Green Party Slavery Reparations Antoinette Fernandez Nigerian Royal Family Political Controversy

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