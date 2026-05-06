A Daily Mail investigation reveals the extent of anti-Semitism within the Green Party, with 30 candidates under investigation and leader Zack Polanski accused of turning a blind eye. The party's shift to the left has brought in former Labour extremists, raising concerns about its impact on British Jews and criminal justice policies.

The Green Party 's long-standing issues with anti-Semitism have been laid bare in a shocking exposé by the Daily Mail, revealing a far more pervasive problem than previously acknowledged.

While the party had initially dismissed concerns as involving only a 'handful' of individuals, new evidence suggests a systemic issue, with investigations now underway into allegations against 30 candidates standing in local elections. A whistleblower has accused Green Party leader Zack Polanski of ignoring 'open Jew hate and Hamas love' within the party, raising serious questions about his leadership and the party's moral compass.

The Greens' shift from a fringe environmental movement to a broader left-leaning political force has come at a steep cost, as former Labour members—many of whom were expelled or left under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership—have brought their divisive ideologies into the party. This influx has not only tarnished the Greens' reputation but also posed a direct threat to British Jews, who now face hostility from a party that should be advocating for inclusivity.

Polanski's approval ratings have plummeted following his controversial remarks about police handling of a terror suspect, signaling growing public disillusionment with his leadership. His comments suggest a troubling trend toward softer criminal justice policies, starkly contrasting with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch's promises of stricter law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Labour, burdened by its own internal struggles, has released a dossier detailing anti-Semitic remarks and support for Hamas among Green candidates, highlighting its desperation to counter the Greens' rising influence. As the political landscape shifts, the centre-Right must rally to present a compelling vision for Britain's future, one that rejects the extremism and division embodied by the Green Party.

For now, the Greens remain a dangerous force, offering no solutions but instead exacerbating the very problems they claim to oppose





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