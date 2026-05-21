Green Party's Candidate in Makerfield By-Election Slams By-Elections and Acknowledges Pressure on Cost of Living, Focuses on Healthier Economy

The Green Party announced its candidate for the Makerfield by-election today, a pro-Palestine nurse who criticized the cost of holding by-elections. The campaign saw him put his name to the 'Candidate Pledge for Palestine' and highlighted a flexible stance on Israel. He also addressed local elections and the money they take away from the community.

The Green Party announced its candidate for the Makerfield by-election today, a pro- Palestine nurse who criticized the cost of holding by-elections. Chris Kennedy, a children's safeguarding specialist, said he was 'proud' to have been elected to stand on June 18 in a vote by members.

His campaign saw him put his name to the 'Candidate Pledge for Palestine' in which more than 2,200 people seeking elected office vowed to 'stand up to Israel for its crimes of genocide and apartheid' in Gaza, including by disinvesting council pension funds from 'complicit' firms. It was organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, whose director was last month convicted of breaching protest orders.

Mr. Kennedy's campaign saw him praise the Labour-run Wigan Council for the quality of its special educational needs improvements. His local election campaign also saw him hit out at by-elections and the money they take away from the community. The Makerfield by-election was called after Labour MP Josh Simons quit last week so Andy Burnham could have a route back to Westminster.

Mr. Kennedy said: 'We want to defend our area against the politics of hate and division and bring people together around a positive vision for the future... Greens will fight for warmer homes, lower bills, and a fairer economy. And we will always stand up for our NHS, properly funded, publicly owned, and there for everyone when they need it.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski said the 'greatest threat' in the by-election is Nigel Farage's Reform UK, and many voters fed up with the status quo who will only choose between Reform and Greens. Mr. Polanski also said his party would use the by-election to 'press Andy Burnham on what kind of MP and Prime Minister he would be, given his mixed track record, and interviews this week suggesting he isn't committed to fair voting, public ownership, and a genuinely new economic settlement.





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Election By-Election Reform Labor Palestine Israel Palestine Solidarity Campaign St Helens Council Newton-Le-Willows Local Elections By-Election Cost Andy Burnham Sir Keir Starmer Josh Simons Greens Politics Of Hate Divison Future Vision NHS Funded Publicly Owned Healthier Economy Westminster Psychodrama Fear Of Change State Of Union Nigel Farage Difference Between Reform And Greens

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