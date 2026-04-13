Green Party's Immigration Policies Could Lead to a Population Explosion in the UK, Report Warns

A new report forecasts a dramatic population increase in the UK if the Green Party's immigration policies are implemented. Economists estimate a 4.4 million increase in just five years, driven by the Greens' open borders approach. The report contrasts these projections with the potential impacts of other parties' policies, highlighting a significant divergence in approaches to immigration and its resulting demographic consequences.

A new report has issued a stark warning: Britain is facing a potential population explosion if the Green Party 's proposed immigration policies are implemented. Economists are predicting a dramatic surge in the UK population, estimating an increase of 4.4 million residents within just five years if Zack Polanski and the Green Party gain power in 2029.

This significant rise is directly attributed to the Green Party's open borders immigration policy, which anticipates an influx of approximately 900,000 arrivals annually. The report contrasts this projection with the anticipated population growth under other leading parties. For instance, it suggests that the population would only increase by 200,000 under a Reform UK government, with net migration estimated at a mere 40,000 per year. The Conservatives are expected to see an increase of 800,000, or 160,000 per year. Meanwhile, Labour's potential impact ranges between 1 million and 1.3 million, a figure that accounts for the Home Secretary's plans to extend the qualification period for permanent UK residence from five to ten years. If these measures are applied retroactively to those already residing in the UK, the population could potentially increase by a million within the next parliamentary cycle. The Green Party, which is anticipated to make substantial gains in the upcoming local elections, has previously stated its preference for minimal border controls. Zack Polanski's policy proposals include abolishing immigration detention and granting amnesty to undocumented migrants, thereby permitting them to remain in the UK and have access to social services like free housing and the National Health Service (NHS). The party's internal policy documents underscore a commitment to treat all migrants as prospective citizens, encouraging them to establish roots in their new home. Critics of Polanski's plans have labelled them as both financially irresponsible and potentially dangerous. The report, conducted by City investment bank Panmure Liberum, provides further details on the potential population shifts. It estimates that the population could jump from 71.5 million in 2029 to a staggering 75.9 million by 2034 if the Green Party's policies are enacted. In contrast, the population is projected to reach 71.7 million under Reform UK and 72.3 million under the Conservatives. Currently, the UK population stands at 69.5 million. Simon French, the chief economist at Panmure Liberum and a former economic advisor to the Civil Service, highlighted the stark divergence in policies among the major political parties. He emphasized that the disparity in policies could result in a difference of over four million in the UK's population by the end of the next parliamentary term. He attributes this significant spread to the diametrically opposed stances of the Green Party and Reform UK regarding immigration. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) projects a population increase of 1.6 million by the end of the next parliamentary cycle, based on 'natural change', which sees deaths slightly exceeding births and a net migration of 340,000 per year. French clarified that, excluding immigration, the population is essentially stable, with all observed movement stemming from net migration. The projected 4.4 million population surge under the Greens correlates to a net migration of roughly 900,000 annually, in stark contrast to the estimated 40,000 under Reform UK and 160,000 under the Tories. A Green Party spokesperson dismissed the figures as fabricated, claiming a lack of transparency in the calculations. The party maintains that they support a fair and managed migration system, and accused successive governments of presiding over a broken and unfair system. Furthermore, the Green Party expresses a positive outlook regarding the economic and societal benefits of immigration, emphasizing that they will not scapegoat migrants for the challenges stemming from the existing economic system, unlike other political parties





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