A new poll reveals that a significant majority of British voters, including a majority of Green Party supporters, oppose the party's proposal to reduce motorway speed limits. The YouGov survey highlights the controversial nature of the plans and the broader political implications of the Green Party's transport and other policies.

A recent poll reveals significant opposition to the Green Party 's proposed transport policies, particularly the reduction of motorway speed limits . The YouGov poll, conducted on April 7th with a sample of 4,385 British adults, highlights a considerable disconnect between the party's agenda and public sentiment. The most controversial proposal involves lowering the speed limit on motorways and dual carriageways by 15 mph, potentially setting the limit at 55 mph.

This has sparked widespread criticism, including accusations from the Conservative Party, who have labeled the policies as a 'war on motorists.' The survey results indicate that a majority of voters across the political spectrum disagree with the speed limit reduction. The Daily Mail had previously revealed these proposals, along with other controversial ideas such as imposing 20 mph limits in all built-up areas. These policies are part of a broader transport strategy that also includes increasing taxes on driving and reducing parking spaces, measures aimed at discouraging car use. The Conservatives have argued that these policies would make driving slower, more expensive, and potentially unfeasible for many people.\The YouGov poll's findings are particularly striking regarding the attitudes of Green Party supporters themselves. While the party's own voters might be expected to be more receptive to these policies, the poll reveals substantial opposition within their ranks. More than 60% of Green Party voters expressed opposition to the proposed speed limit reduction. Specifically, 27% were somewhat opposed, and 35% were strongly opposed. Only a small percentage, 23%, of Green voters supported the plan, indicating a significant internal division on this issue. Overall, the poll shows that 69% of all British adults oppose reducing the motorway speed limit to 55 mph, compared to only 20% who support it. The survey also explored demographic variations in attitudes towards the policy. It found that women, residents of London, and individuals aged 18 to 24 were more likely to support the speed limit reduction. However, even within these groups, the level of support did not reach a majority. Other proposals in the Green's transport policy include 'incrementally' increasing taxes on driving and 'steadily reducing' parking spaces to drive cars off the roads. The policies also state that motorists would be forced to re-take their driving test as often as every five years as 'driving is not a right but a privilege'. The Tories have attacked the proposals as 'out of touch' but former Green Party leader Baroness Natalie Bennett defended them, saying: 'Greens support evidence-based measures to reduce road traffic accidents and improve fuel efficiency, helping to cut costs for motorists.'\Beyond the specific issue of speed limits, the Green Party's broader policy platform has also come under scrutiny. The Daily Mail has exposed several other controversial proposals, including plans to provide free housing and wages to illegal migrants without any requirement to work. Additionally, the party advocates for legalizing all drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine, based on the belief that these substances enhance human relationships and creativity. The Green Party's defense strategy also involves drastic cuts to Britain's armed forces and the scrapping of the nuclear deterrent. These wide-ranging proposals, coupled with the unpopularity of the transport policies, have generated significant debate about the party's overall direction and its appeal to the broader electorate. The Conservatives have capitalized on these divisions, accusing the Green Party of being out of touch with the concerns of ordinary drivers and the public more broadly. The party's leader, Zack Polanski, has faced criticism for these policies, with opponents suggesting that the party's agenda is overly radical and unrealistic. This controversy highlights the challenges faced by the Green Party in balancing its environmental and social goals with the need to gain broader public support and effectively participate in British politics. The party's focus on measures designed to reduce road traffic accidents and improve fuel efficiency, cutting costs for motorists, continues to be debated and the impact of such proposals examined





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Green Party Speed Limits Transport Policy Poll Zack Polanski

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Poll Reveals Widespread Opposition to Green Party's Speed Limit PlansA new poll shows that the majority of British voters reject the Green Party's proposals to reduce motorway speed limits and implement 20mph zones in urban areas. Even a majority of Green Party supporters are against the plans, with the Conservatives accusing the party of pursuing a 'war on motorists.'

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