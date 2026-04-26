Green Party Suspends Candidate Over 'Antisemitic Rants' Linking Israel to Nazi Germany

Mark Adderley, husband of Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha and a Green Party candidate, has been suspended after videos surfaced containing comparisons between Israel and Nazi Germany, accusations against Mossad, and blaming Netanyahu for endangering Jewish people. Sawalha has publicly defended her husband and vowed to continue supporting the Green Party.

Nadia Sawalha 's husband, Mark Adderley , a Green Party candidate in the Croydon elections, has been suspended from the party following the emergence of videos containing what have been described as 'antisemitic rants'.

Adderley regularly posts to his YouTube channel, often alongside his wife, where he expresses strong opinions regarding Israel and its government. These videos include claims of 'Israeli false flag' operations being responsible for events like the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk and a missile attack on a British base in Cyprus.

He also drew parallels between the expansionist policies of historical Nazi Germany and the actions of current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, using the term 'Lebensraum' to illustrate the comparison. Adderley further blamed Netanyahu for endangering Jewish people globally, specifically referencing the Bondi Beach shooting and asserting that the Israeli leader is solely responsible for increasing risks to both Jewish and Muslim communities.

The suspension was triggered by concerns raised by antisemitism advocacy groups and political figures, including MP Steve Reed, who welcomed the Green Party's decision as a step towards addressing antisemitism within the party. Adderley reacted with strong condemnation, stating his 'visceral disgust' and asserting his lifelong commitment to fighting racism. He emphasized his relationships with Jewish friends and communities. Sawalha publicly defended her husband, labeling his suspension an 'utter disgrace' and sharing a video on Instagram discussing the situation.

She clarified that criticism of Netanyahu's actions does not equate to antisemitism and encouraged her followers to express their disapproval of what she termed 'f***wadsintes' within the Labour cabinet. In the video, Sawalha framed her husband's situation as a consequence of his 'bravery' in supporting Palestinians and expressed her continued support for the Green Party, despite the controversy. She even suggested she might be willing to be expelled from the party rather than abandon her membership.

The controversy extends beyond these specific claims. Adderley's videos have included speculation that the attack on Charlie Kirk was orchestrated by Mossad and the CIA, and he has described Israel as a 'cult' posing a threat to global sovereignty. The Times reported on a now-deleted video where Adderley made these accusations. The incident has sparked a wider debate about antisemitism within the Green Party and the boundaries of acceptable political discourse.

Steve Reed 'congratulated' Green leader Zack Polanski on taking action, but the situation highlights the challenges faced by political parties in addressing extremist views expressed by their members. The suspension of Adderley, while welcomed by some, has also ignited a passionate defense from his wife and supporters, who view it as an unjust silencing of legitimate criticism of Israeli government policies





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Antisemitism Green Party Mark Adderley Nadia Sawalha Israel Nazi Germany

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