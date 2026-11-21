Greene King CEO Nick Mackenzie warns that Angela Rayner's guaranteed hours contracts under the Employment Rights Act will cripple pubs by removing staffing flexibility.

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Greene King, has issued a stark warning that the upcoming Employment Rights Act will severely damage the UK pub sector. The legislation, championed by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, introduces guaranteed hours contracts that Mackenzie argues will remove essential flexibility for business owners. He stated that these reforms will leave pubs 'hostage to factors beyond their control' by legally binding them to maintain fixed staffing levels regardless of customer demand.

Guaranteed Hours Contracts Mechanism Explained

The core of the controversy lies in the new requirement for employers to guarantee regular hours to staff. Under the incoming Employment Rights Act, contracts must promise employees the same number of hours they have worked over a defined period, likely the previous 12 weeks. This mechanism is designed to provide job security but creates operational challenges for businesses with fluctuating footfall.

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If a pub cancels pre-arranged shifts, the employer is legally required to pay compensation to the affected staff members. This rule could force establishments to maintain high staffing costs on quiet days, mirroring the costs of busy periods. Consequently, many pubs may choose to keep staffing at the bare minimum to avoid financial losses, which could negatively impact service quality for customers.

Impact on Operational Flexibility and Strike Response

Nick Mackenzie highlighted that the new rules will prevent managers from adapting shift rotas in response to sudden disruptions. For instance, if a major sporting event is cancelled or a transport strike reduces customer numbers, pubs will no longer be able to easily cut staff for that specific day. The lack of agility means businesses will incur substantial costs even when revenue drops significantly due to external events.

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Seasonal planning is also expected to become more difficult and expensive. Managers often hire extra staff during peak periods like Christmas, but the new regulations may deter this practice. If pubs hire temporary workers for busy seasons, they might be forced to offer similar hours during the following months when demand is lower, creating a financial burden that many businesses cannot sustain.

Industry Backlash and Financial Consequences

The warning from Nick Mackenzie joins a growing chorus of industry leaders concerned about the cumulative impact of Labour's reforms. Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, echoed these sentiments, noting that while pubs want to treat staff fairly, they need flexibility to keep jobs secure. She warned that restrictions on contract flexibility might backfire, harming the very workers the policies aim to protect.

Financial pressures are already mounting on the sector due to higher National Insurance tax bills, increased minimum wages, inflation, and rising business rates. UK Hospitality estimates that rail and tube strikes alone have cost the industry at least £4billion since 2022. Nick Mackenzie cautioned that without the ability to adapt to strikes, the new measures could further cripple the industry by adding rigid costs to an already volatile environment.

Future Legislative Amendments and Sector Concerns

Alan Milburn recently highlighted the need to support young people entering the workforce, but Nick Mackenzie argued that the burden of these reforms could become a final roadblock to employment. He suggested that measures such as accounting for seasonal fluctuations when calculating guaranteed hours might be necessary to make the system viable for pubs. The Employment Rights Act has received Royal Assent, but it can still be amended in Parliament before becoming law.