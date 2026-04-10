Greenfinch and Starling Populations Plunge: RSPB Warns of Extinction Risks

The RSPB reports a dramatic decline in Greenfinch and Starling populations in Britain, primarily due to disease and habitat loss. The charity urges gardeners to adopt safer feeding practices and promote bird-friendly gardening to mitigate these threats.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds ( RSPB ) has issued a stark warning regarding the plummeting numbers of Greenfinch es in Britain, putting the species at risk. Data gathered from the annual Big Garden Birdwatch reveals a staggering 67% decline in Greenfinch populations since the survey's inception in 1979. This equates to a loss of approximately two million birds, primarily since the mid-1990s.

While the RSPB emphasizes that complete extinction is unlikely, the severity of the population drop has placed the Greenfinch on the UK Red List for endangered species. The primary driver of this decline is identified as the spread of trichomonosis, a parasitic disease readily transmitted at bird feeders. Although providing food for birds offers some advantages, experts acknowledge associated risks that are not fully understood. The RSPB is urging gardeners to exercise caution in how they feed birds, particularly during warmer months, to mitigate the spread of the fatal infection. The Big Garden Birdwatch, involving over 650,000 participants across the UK, meticulously documented the presence of over nine million birds representing more than 80 species. The House Sparrow maintains its position as the most frequently sighted garden bird, followed by the Blue Tit and the Starling. However, the most alarming observation highlights the rapid decline of once-common species due to the spread of the trichomonosis parasite, largely exacerbated by large congregations of birds at feeders. The RSPB is not advocating a complete cessation of bird feeding but is revising its recommendations to emphasize 'safe and seasonable' practices. The organization suggests restricting the use of peanuts and seeds during the warmer months, specifically between May 1 and October 31, when the disease transmission risk is highest. Offering small quantities of mealworms or fat balls throughout the year remains a safe practice. In addition to modifying feeding habits, the RSPB encourages gardeners to cultivate bird-friendly plants, such as sunflowers and ivy, which attract insects and provide crucial shelter for birds. The Royal Horticultural Society supports this advice, suggesting plants like field scabious, dog rose, and lavender to attract insects, and berry-producing shrubs like hawthorn, elder, and honeysuckle to provide food sources. Helen Bostock, a Senior Wildlife Expert at the Royal Horticultural Society, emphasized the critical role gardens play in supporting bird populations. She highlights that even minor adjustments in gardening practices can significantly benefit local bird communities, with spring being an ideal time to implement bird-focused planting strategies. \Beyond the plight of the Greenfinch, the survey also reveals concerning trends among other species. Starlings, renowned for their mesmerizing murmurations, are facing an alarming decline in numbers. The RSPB notes an 85% reduction in Starling populations compared to the figures recorded at the beginning of the survey in 1979. These birds, once among the most prevalent in the UK, have seen their populations plummet. The loss of food sources and suitable habitats has been identified as significant contributors to this decline. Increased pesticide use is diminishing insect populations, a primary food source for Starlings, and habitat loss, like the removal of short and long grasses, removes their hiding places from predators. Starlings are also now designated as a red-listed species, with breeding populations witnessing an 82% decrease between 1970 and 2022. The RSPB has also previously warned about the plight of migratory birds, with sightings reaching their lowest points in recent years. This underscores a broader environmental context impacting multiple bird species, prompting the need for proactive conservation efforts to protect these birds





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