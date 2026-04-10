Greenfinches and Starlings Face Extinction Risk in the UK as Bird Populations Plummet

The RSPB warns that Greenfinches and Starlings are facing a severe population decline in the UK. The spread of disease and habitat loss are identified as key factors driving the decline, with the charity urging for changes in feeding habits and the promotion of bird-friendly gardening practices. Starlings known for their murmurations, are also at risk.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds ( RSPB ) has issued a stark warning regarding the plummeting numbers of Greenfinch es in Britain, placing the species at risk of extinction. This alarming decline is revealed by the charity's Big Garden Birdwatch , an annual survey that has been monitoring bird populations since 1979.

The findings indicate a staggering 67 percent drop in Greenfinch numbers since the survey's inception, equivalent to a loss of approximately two million birds since the mid-1990s. While the RSPB emphasizes that complete extinction is 'extremely unlikely', the severity of the population decline has resulted in the Greenfinch being added to the UK Red List for endangered species. The primary driver behind this significant decrease is identified as the spread of trichomonosis, a parasitic disease that is transmitted among birds, particularly at bird feeders. The RSPB is urging gardeners to take precautions during the warmer months, specifically between May 1st and October 31st, when the disease is most prevalent, to mitigate the risk of infection. The focus is on implementing 'safe and seasonable' feeding practices. This involves avoiding the use of peanuts and seeds in feeders, which can lead to large gatherings of birds and increase the likelihood of disease transmission. Small quantities of mealworms or fat balls, however, can still be offered year-round. The RSPB encourages gardeners to prioritize the long-term health of birds. \The Big Garden Birdwatch, involving over 650,000 participants across the UK, documented the presence of more than nine million birds representing over 80 species. While the House Sparrow continues to be the most frequently observed garden bird, with an average of 3.57 birds per garden, other species, such as the Blue Tit, Starling, Woodpigeon, and Blackbird, are also prominent. However, the survey's most concerning observation centers on the rapid decline of certain once-common species, primarily attributed to the spread of trichomonosis. The RSPB is not advocating for the complete cessation of bird feeding but rather advocating for a shift towards safer feeding practices. The charity is also advising gardeners to consider planting bird-friendly flora, such as sunflowers and ivy, which provide both insect habitat and shelter for birds. The Royal Horticultural Society supports this advice, highlighting the benefits of incorporating plants like field scabious, dog rose, and lavender to attract insects or berry-producing shrubs like hawthorn, elder, and honeysuckle. These gardening strategies contribute to creating a supportive environment for garden birds, which rely heavily on the food, water, and shelter provided in UK gardens. Such small changes make a meaningful difference to local bird populations, with spring representing an ideal time to start gardening with birds in mind. \Beyond the Greenfinch, the survey reveals that Starlings are also facing a critical decline in population. These birds, known for their spectacular murmurations, have experienced an 85 percent decrease in numbers since 1979. While Starlings remain among the UK's common birds, the significant population drop has raised serious concerns. Contributing factors to this decline include habitat loss and the impact of pesticides on the insects that Starlings feed upon. The increased use of pesticides is killing the insects on which Starlings feed, while the loss of short and long grass is removing places for them to hide from predators. Starlings are now listed as a red-listed species, with breeding populations having fallen by 82 percent between 1970 and 2022. The RSPB had previously warned about the plight of these migratory birds, whose sightings had dropped to their lowest point. The RSPB's approach goes beyond urging gardeners to alter feeding behavior. It emphasizes the need for broader conservation strategies to address the various factors contributing to the decline of vulnerable bird species. The combined impact of disease, habitat loss, and changes in food availability present significant challenges to the preservation of these species, highlighting the urgency of implementing effective conservation measures





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Greenfinch Starling Birdwatch RSPB Extinction Trichomonosis Conservation Bird Feeding Habitat Loss UK Wildlife

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