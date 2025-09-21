Greens Push for Higher Taxes on Holiday Homes to Combat Scotland's Homelessness Crisis

The Scottish Greens are calling for increased taxes on holiday homes and empty properties to address the record-high levels of homelessness in Scotland. They propose amendments to the Housing Bill to allow councils to further increase council tax on holiday homes, aiming to free up properties for those in need. This initiative follows the successful implementation of doubled council tax on second homes, which has already resulted in a reduction in the number of second homes. The move is supported by the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership and the Scottish Government, which is also investing in affordable housing initiatives.

This alarming situation is juxtaposed with the existence of 21,600 second homes and approximately 43,000 properties that have remained vacant for a minimum of six months across the country. Ross Greer, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, is urging Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) to support his amendment to the Housing Bill. This amendment aims to grant local councils the authority to further increase council tax on holiday homes during an upcoming vote at Holyrood. This initiative follows the previous authorization given to councils to double council tax on second homes in response to the national housing emergency. The Greens highlight that the initial measures have already resulted in a 10% decrease in the number of second homes within a year, thereby potentially freeing up thousands of properties for families in need. Greer emphasizes that homes are meant for living, not for speculation or hoarding. He expresses concern over the thousands of vacant properties existing while numerous families and children experience homelessness. The Greens' proposal underscores the belief that the housing crisis stems from a system that prioritizes the wealthy who can afford holiday homes, often at the expense of local communities.\Greer argues that by making it more expensive to own holiday homes or maintain empty properties, the proposed changes could unlock housing for those who genuinely require it. He points to examples across various communities, from urban centers like Edinburgh to island locations such as Arran and Skye, where a significant portion of homes remain vacant for the majority of the year. This situation contributes to young people being priced out of their communities, forcing them to relocate. Greer also underscores the necessity of building more homes but emphasizes that this alone won't resolve the issue if wealthy individuals continue to purchase them as second homes or holiday rentals. He advocates for a reform of the tax system to eliminate the advantages enjoyed by the affluent and address Scotland's housing crisis. The Argyll and Bute Council, which was the first to declare a housing emergency in 2023, quickly adopted the new powers to impose additional taxes on second-home owners. For the fiscal year 2025-26, all 32 Scottish councils have implemented an additional council tax charge for second homes. Greer's efforts to further increase the taxes have received support from the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership, which aims to repurpose vacant and derelict homes. Tahmina Nizam, National Manager of the Partnership, highlights that the extra tax revenue generated from empty and second homes can be reinvested into housing initiatives, including efforts to bring empty properties back into use across local areas.\The Scottish Government has expressed its commitment to fostering a fairer housing and taxation system that supports thriving communities. Their new Housing Emergency Action Plan allocates up to £4.9 billion over the next four years to support the construction of approximately 36,000 affordable homes. In 2024, the Scottish Government granted councils the authority to apply a 100% council tax premium on second homes, a power that nearly all councils have utilized. As outlined in the Programme for Government 2025, the Scottish Government plans to remove remaining limitations on the council tax premium applicable to second and long-term empty homes. This will empower councils to tailor their decisions to meet the specific needs of their local communities. The aim is to ensure that local authorities can make informed decisions to help with the ongoing housing crisis and provide a fair tax system that works towards a better outcome for the people of Scotland and their families





