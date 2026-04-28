Greg James and Emily Atack Shock Audience with Profanity-Laden Performance at North London Church

BBC Radio 1 host Greg James and actress Emily Atack stunned audiences with an expletive-filled routine at a north London church, targeting Prince William, Ant and Dec, and Holly Willoughby. Meanwhile, Kate Beckinsale’s daughter celebrates two years of sobriety, Marisha Wallace defends 'stunt casting' in theatre, and Sophie Raworth completes her 16th marathon with her daughter.

Greg James , the beloved BBC Radio 1 breakfast show host, stunned audiences during a recent performance at a north London church when he delivered an expletive-filled routine in front of a crowd that included children.

The event, held at Union Chapel in Islington, featured James alongside actress Emily Atack, known for her role in Rivals. The pair took aim at several high-profile figures, including Prince William, Ant and Dec, and former ITV star Holly Willoughby, leaving attendees shocked by the unexpected profanity. One audience member remarked, 'It was shocking—no one expected them to swear like that, especially with children there.

' James, who recently completed a Comic Relief charity bike ride with Prince William, brought along the royal’s helmet, jokingly inviting the crowd to touch it and quipping about the prince’s baldness. He also shared his discomfort about riding alongside William, saying, 'It was amazing, he was on that saddle there, staring at my a**.

' Meanwhile, Atack directed her sharpest criticism at Willoughby, mocking her pristine public image with an impression and declaring, 'If you're in the public eye and you've got a platform, people want to hear from you. There's this ridiculous idea that as a celebrity you have to be squeaky clean and do 'Holly Willoughby.

' James, who was promoting his memoir All The Best For The Future, also took a dig at Ant and Dec, suggesting their recent podcast venture was a sign of waning TV opportunities. In other news, Kate Beckinsale’s daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, announced she has been sober for two years in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of herself with cupcakes and the caption, 'Two years sober.

' A friend commented, 'So proud of you, Lily. ' Beckinsale, known for her clean-living lifestyle, has previously admitted to alcohol intolerance. Elsewhere, theatre star Marisha Wallace, the first black actress to play Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, defended the practice of 'stunt casting' in the West End. Wallace argued that celebrity actors help boost ticket sales, stating, 'You need these big stars to bring the people in.

' She added, 'This is not your grandma's entertainment industry. It's not even your mama's any more.

' Meanwhile, newsreader Sophie Raworth celebrated completing her 16th marathon, this time alongside her 21-year-old daughter Ella. Raworth, who first ran the London Marathon when Ella was six, shared her pride in her daughter’s achievement, noting that her late father would have been proud. She finished the race in three hours, 36 minutes, and 35 seconds, her fastest time in five years.

In lighter news, Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood revealed he is temporarily living in a caravan while renovating his £2million mansion in Northamptonshire, joking that it’s cheaper than storage. Finally, TV chef Gizzi Erskine faced a setback when her knee was 'smashed to smithereens' during what was supposed to be a dream getaway





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