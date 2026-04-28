Greg James Announces Father’s Hospital Discharge After Seven-Week Stroke Recovery

Radio 1 DJ Greg James shares that his father, Alan Milward, has been discharged from the hospital following a stroke during a heart operation. The broadcaster, who recently completed a 1,000km bike challenge for Comic Relief, expressed relief at his father’s return home while reflecting on their close bond and his father’s pride in his career.

Greg James , the popular Radio 1 DJ, has announced that his father, Alan Milward , has been discharged from the hospital after a seven-week stay following a stroke during a heart operation.

The 40-year-old broadcaster, known for his close relationship with his father, had previously shared that Alan was 'fighting hard' and 'not really there at the minute' after the medical emergency. Greg, who canceled his radio show earlier this month to support his family, took to Instagram to share the update, though he did not disclose whether his father has fully recovered.

The news comes as a relief to fans who have followed Greg's emotional journey, especially after his recent triumphant 1,000km bike challenge for Comic Relief, where he raised £4 million and was joined by Prince William. Alan, a frequent co-host on Greg's Radio 1 show and a shared cricket enthusiast, has been a pillar of support in Greg's life.

In a 2019 GQ interview, Alan fondly recalled Greg's early career, saying, 'He used to wake up at about 4am, and I spent many early hours with him resting across my chest trying to get him to sleep. But clearly it didn’t work because his first slot on Radio 1 was at 4am.

' Greg's dedication to his father was evident when he mentioned that Alan couldn't attend his finish line at Murrayfield Stadium but was listening and watching proudly. Beyond his personal struggles, Greg's resilience was showcased when he appeared live on BBC Breakfast from his bathtub just a day after completing his grueling bike challenge. He admitted to feeling 'genuinely blown away' by the support and described himself as 'all over the place in a good way.

' The outpouring of love for Greg and his family highlights the deep connection he has with his audience, who have rallied around him during this challenging time





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