Greg Olsen Escapes Burning Boat After Engine Explosion

Former NFL star Greg Olsen survived a fire on his fishing vessel 4th Watch off Santa Barbara. Wife Kathy Ireland details the dramatic rescue after an engine explosion.

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen narrowly escaped a maritime disaster after an engine explosion ignited his commercial fishing vessel, the 4th Watch, in California waters. The incident occurred approximately two weeks ago, specifically on a Tuesday afternoon, while Olsen was operating the boat alone off the coast of Santa Barbara County. His wife, 63-year-old actress and supermodel Kathy Ireland, publicly shared the harrowing details of the event on Friday through her Instagram account.

Engine Explosion Triggers Vessel Fire

Olsen was aboard the 4th Watch when the mechanical failure occurred, leading to a rapid and dangerous blaze. Ireland explained that the explosion caused the engine to catch fire, which spread with terrifying speed. The intensity of the heat was sufficient to melt all navigation equipment and the survival raft on board, leaving Olsen with limited tools for escape or signaling. The fire nearly engulfed the entire vessel, with black smoke rising from the boat as it continued to float on the water.

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Desperate Escape Into Kayak

According to a separate post by TowBoatUS, the emergency took place roughly 20 nautical miles west of Santa Barbara Harbor. Olsen initially attempted to extinguish the flames himself before realizing the situation was uncontrollable. He ultimately activated his Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) to signal for help. Following this, he abandoned the burning ship and jumped into a kayak to distance himself from the danger.

Community Responds to Rescue Appeal

Quick action by the maritime community prevented a tragedy. Good Samaritans nearby responded to the distress signal and assisted Olsen. Commercial vessels equipped for emergency response also arrived on the scene to provide aid. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department was dispatched to the area to manage the aftermath. Ireland expressed deep gratitude to TowBoatUS and the entire maritime community for their swift intervention during the crisis.

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Olsen Emerges Without Physical Injuries

Despite the severity of the fire and the loss of critical safety equipment, Greg Olsen sustained no physical injuries. California Post reported that after jumping from the boat, he encountered a helper who ensured his safe passage to shore. The incident happened around 3:30 pm near El Capitan State Beach. Ireland's relief was palpable as she thanked God for preserving her husband's life during what she described as a miracle.

Ireland Honors Vessel and Husband

Kathy Ireland reflected on the emotional toll of losing the 4th Watch, which served as more than just a boat for the couple. She acknowledged the love, labor, and history embedded in the vessel, noting it brought joy and blessings to their family and others. In a message to her husband, she praised his brilliant mind for navigating the disaster seamlessly. She shared a passage from the Book of Isaiah and reaffirmed her unwavering support for him.