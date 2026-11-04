Greg Wise Reveals Therapy Saved Marriage After Brutal IVF Journey With Emma Thompson

Actor Greg Wise opens up about how therapy rescued his marriage to Emma Thompson following a difficult IVF process that left them feeling like failures.

Greg Wise has disclosed that professional counseling was essential in preserving his marriage to actress Emma Thompson after their arduous in vitro fertilization experience strained their relationship. The couple, who have been together since meeting on the set of Sense and Sensibility in 1995, faced significant emotional hurdles while trying to expand their family through medical intervention.

The Emotional Toll Of Medical Fertility Procedures

Wise, now sixty years old, explained that the couple spent four years together before deciding to pursue parenthood, a journey that began with rigorous medical testing and travel to New York for specialized fertility treatments. During this period, they underwent a procedure involving a four-celled embryo collection, with approximately three embryos being transferred back into the uterus. This intense medical protocol culminated in a pregnancy discovered almost exactly on Thompson's fortieth birthday, resulting in the birth of their daughter Gaia, who is now twenty-six years old.

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The actor described the IVF process as brutal, noting that it introduced heavy emotional baggage into their lives. He admitted that both he and Thompson internalized societal pressures regarding reproduction, feeling a profound sense of failure because they could not conceive naturally. The cultural narrative that defines masculinity by fatherhood and femininity by motherhood created a deep psychological wound that took considerable time to heal. They struggled with the perception that having only one child meant they had not succeeded in building a complete family unit according to traditional standards.

Therapy As A Lifeline For Their Relationship

Wise emphasized that therapy saved his life and undoubtedly preserved his marriage to Thompson, stating without hesitation that he would not be sitting where he is today without such professional support. The couple had to dig themselves out of a hole created by feelings of inadequacy and the jarring pain of potentially never providing their daughter with a sibling. While the exquisite love they felt for Gaia helped mitigate some of this distress, the lingering doubt about their family structure required deliberate therapeutic intervention to overcome.

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Both actors came from backgrounds where families consisted of two siblings, which influenced their initial perception of what a normal family should look like. Having only one child initially led them to question their status as parents, creating a dislocation in their marital bond. It was the overwhelming love for their daughter that gradually helped them rebuild their identity as a family, but it was the structured guidance from therapy that provided the tools necessary to navigate these complex emotions and restore harmony to their partnership.

Adoption And The Expansion Of The Wise Family

In 2003, Greg Wise and Emma Thompson adopted Tindyebwa Tindy Agaba Wise, a sixteen-year-old Rwandan orphan, further expanding their family beyond the single child born through IVF. The couple married in the same year they met again professionally, having dated for eight years prior to their union. Thompson had previously been married to Kenneth Branagh from 1989 to 1995, adding layers of personal history to their dynamic. The adoption process allowed them to fulfill their desire for a larger family while also addressing the emotional void they felt regarding sibling relationships for Gaia.

The addition of Tindy to the household helped reshape their understanding of family composition, moving away from rigid biological definitions toward a more inclusive model of parenthood. This decision marked a significant turning point in their journey, allowing them to find stability and joy outside the pressure of medical fertility treatments. The successful integration of Tindy into their home demonstrated that family strength lies in commitment and love rather than solely in biological connections or adherence to traditional nuclear family structures.

Gaia Wise Succeeds In Film And Overcomes Health Challenges

Gaia Wise has followed in her parents' footsteps by pursuing a career in film, making her acting debut in the BBC series Silent Witness as Jo Reynolds. She recently landed a major role in the anime feature film The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim, showcasing her talent and dedication to the craft. Her success in the industry highlights the supportive environment her parents cultivated, despite the earlier struggles with infertility and family planning.

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However, Gaia's path has not been without its own challenges. In 2021, she publicly detailed her three-year battle with anorexia, which began when she was sixteen years old. The condition became so severe that she was unable to sit on a chair without experiencing pain, leading to her admission to rehab in December 2017 for a three-month stint. Her parents staged an emergency intervention, with Greg expressing that he did not recognize his child anymore due to the illness.

Gaia credited her parents, brother Tindy, and her best friend for saving her life through this intervention, acknowledging that she had been gaslighting them about her late-night workouts. The experience reinforced the importance of open communication and professional help within the family unit. Her gratitude for therapy mirrors her father's sentiment, underscoring the critical role that mental health support plays in overcoming personal crises and maintaining strong familial bonds across generations.