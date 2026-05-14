Gregg Wallace Breaks Even After Losing £400k a Year Salary

Gregg Wallace, the former TV presenter who lost his £400k a year salary following his axe from Masterchef, has revealed he is finally 'breaking even' after years of financial struggles. He shares his update on Instagram, explaining how he and his family have managed to make ends meet and work hard at lowering expenditure.

Gregg Wallace has revealed he is finally 'breaking even' after losing his £400k a year salary following his axe from Masterchef . The former TV presenter, 61, was dismissed by the broadcasting giant last July after an investigation into 83 historical allegations of workplace misconduct, with 45 accusations against him subsequently upheld.

Gregg later sued the BBC and BBC Studios Distribution Limited for up to £10,000 in damages over allegations they failed to disclose his personal data, which caused him 'distress and harassment', before dropping his claim in February. However, sharing an update with fans on Instagram on Thursday, Gregg told followers he and his family are now financially stable.

He explained: 'For the first time in ages I'm not so scared about money and that's because we're breaking even, we don't have to dip into our savings which is nice.

'I'll tell you how we've done it, we've worked really hard at lowering expenditure and we budget for absolutely everything and then we have a small celebration if we come under budget. ' Gregg Wallace has given fans an update on his financial issues and said he's finally 'breaking even' after losing £400k-a-year salary following MasterChef ax





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gregg Wallace Masterchef BBC Financial Struggles Homeschooling Italy Yorkshire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Barry Keoghan Breaks Silence On Peaky Blinders Recasting His Character In New SeriesDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »

Starmer breaks cover as PM's future hangs in the balanceIt's the first time the PM has been pictured since Monday's make or break speech.

Read more »

Former Model Breaks Down in Tears as She Reveals Epstein Files ExposureA former model who was raped by Jeffrey Epstein testified before Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee in Palm Beach, breaking down in tears as she revealed how the botched handling of the Justice Department files exposed her identity to the world.

Read more »

Binman warns 'do not' put item found in most UK homes in 'any of your bins'Anyone who breaks this rule will have their rubbish left behind on collection day

Read more »