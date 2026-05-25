Gregg Wallace Claims He's Happier After Being Let Go by BBC and MasterChef, Hints at Moving to Italy

Former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace says he is now happier than ever after letting go of his £400k-a-year salary the day it ended. Gregg, 61, reveals he has broken even and decides that wealth is no longer a major factor in his life post-axe from the BBC and MasterChef.

Gregg Wallace claims that he is now happier since he stopped earning 'loads of money' including his £400k a year Masterchef salary following his BBC axe.

The former TV presenter, 61, was dismissed by the broadcaster last July after an investigation into 83 historical allegations of workplace misconduct, with 45 accusations against him subsequently upheld. He later sued the BBC and BBC Studios Distribution Limited for up to £10,000 in damages over allegations they failed to disclose his personal data, which caused him 'distress and harassment', before dropping his claim in February.

Gregg, who revealed last week that he was finally breaking even, took to social media as he shared insight into his financial woes and claimed earning less resulted in less stress. He said: 'I used to earn a load of money, right? And then overnight, it stopped. So let me tell you what I've learned from this experience.

Security is hugely important, but you don't need millions in order to feel secure'.

'The moment we broke even was a brilliant moment and it brought real calmness and it taught me something. Looking back, earning more and more to cover bigger and bigger bills isn't worth it'. Gregg Wallace claims that he is now happier since he stopped earning 'loads of money' including his £400k a year Masterchef salary following his BBC axe He went on: 'That is just stress.

I don't think now happiness can be found in earnings more, but it can be found in not needing more. That is calmness. Happiness for me is companionship and simple pleasures anyway. Think about that.

Last week Gregg told followers he and his family are now financially stable, as he explained: 'For the first time in ages I'm not so scared about money and that's because we're breaking even, we don't have to dip into our savings which is nice.

', He continued: ', I've got an income now. I coach people healthy lifestyle and, although people take the mickey, Cameo has also been really good for us. , So we're breaking even and we're looking forward to simple family holidays'. He added: ', My advice to anybody here is don't upset yourself or bother yourself with trying to achieve things that you can't afford.

', Work hard on creating a lifestyle that you'll enjoy and that you can afford. ', The update comes after Gregg revealed he is moving to Italy after being forced to sell his 'enormous' £1million Kent mansion following his BBC axing. The former TV presenter was dismissed by the broadcaster last July after an investigation into 83 historical allegations of workplace misconduct, with 45 accusations against him subsequently upheld .

, Read More Gregg Wallace details his financial issues and says he's finally ', breaking even' after losing £400k-a-year salary following MasterChef axe , The ex broadcaster took to Instagram last month to confirm his ', new chapter' as he prepares to quit the UK in order to head to travel Italy with his family. , Gregg further announced his plan to homeschool his young son – who is autistic and non-verbal.

, However, Gregg's Italian adventure isn't the only home he is purchasing as he revealed he is planning to buy a ', much more modest' house in Yorkshire – close to where his daughter lives





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Gregg Wallace Masterchef BBC Financial Issues Happiness Italy Homeschooling Family Plans

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