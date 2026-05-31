Gregg Wallace Insists He Doesn't Need to Sell £1M Mansion Despite Putting it on the Market

Gregg Wallace has insisted that he doesn't need to sell his £1M mansion despite putting the property on the market following his MasterChef axe. The former TV presenter, 61, was dismissed by the broadcaster last July after an investigation into 83 historical allegations of workplace misconduct, with 45 accusations against him subsequently upheld.

Gregg Wallace has insisted that he doesn't need to sell his £1M mansion despite putting the property on the market following his MasterChef axe. The former TV presenter, 61, was dismissed by the broadcaster last July after an investigation into 83 historical allegations of workplace misconduct , with 45 accusations against him subsequently upheld.

He later sued the BBC and BBC Studios Distribution Limited for up to £10,000 in damages over allegations they failed to disclose his personal data, which caused him distress and harassment, before dropping his claim in February. However, Gregg has insisted while he may not be as wealthy as he once was, he was continuing to earn money through personalised video site Cameo to pay all bills.

He signed up to the website on in December, with fans can receive a video for £38.05 while it will cost a business £342.47, or anyone can message him directly for £2.28. The profile declares that former presenter of MasterChef, Inside The Factory and Eat Well For Less is excited to make videos for his fans.

Gregg went on to explain that he and wife Anne-Marie, 38, with whom he shares seven-year-old son Sid, who is autistic, could move to an equally big house somewhere cheaper but he no longer wanted to pay to upkeep such a large property. I am in my sixties, I want to create a lifestyle that's easily affordable and all of the pressure is off, that feels to me like comfort.

He captioned the post: It was Cameo that enabled us to cover all the bills so for those of you that booked a message. Last month he revealed he was selling his Kent mansion to move to Italy, while embarking on a new chapter. Gregg further announced his plan to homeschool his young son - who is autistic and non-verbal.

He said: People say well you have to sell well no I don't its been two years since i've earned any money from the television and thankfully im working and earring a living and paying the bills. He captioned the post: It was Cameo that enabled us to cover all the bills so for those of you that booked a message.

However, Greggs Italian adventure isn't the only home he is purchasing as he revealed he is planning to buy a much more modest house in Yorkshire - close to where his daughter lives. Speaking in a new social media video, he said: We are decluttering the house and we are going to put it on the market.

We plan to buy a much more modest house in Yorkshire where my daughter lives and then spend five months of each year in Italy. My wife is Italian. Ive always loved Italy and we plan to move around and rent in different places which is quite an adventure and with the help of my autism specialist mates, I am going to homeschool Sid as well. It is a new chapter for us.

It is a life that should be full of travel and adventure and Im very very much looking forward to it. Gregg, who bought the home back in 2017, said he was making the move not only for a slower pace of life but also to ensure financial security for his family





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gregg Wallace Masterchef Cameo BBC Workplace Misconduct Homeschooling Italy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

See inside a rare Wallace Neff 'balloon' house, now for sale in PasadenaIt's the last surviving home of its kind designed by the celebrated California architect

Read more »

Costs of centre revamp to create more SEND places soar to almost £1mA series of problems with the revamp have been uncovered

Read more »

Gang Involved in £1m Cannabis and Cocaine Operation Sentenced to 46 Years in PrisonA highly sophisticated gang involved in the wholesale supply of Class A and B drugs, alongside a 'sophisticated' money laundering operation, has been sentenced to a combined 46 years in prison. The gang's criminal activity spanned from January 2024 to May 2025, with suspects travelling around Europe in top-of-the-range Audis, Lamborghinis and Mercedes, flaunting a lavish lifestyle funded by dirty cash.

Read more »

23XI Racing adds Corey Heim to full-time foundationHe joins Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace at NASCAR's emerging superpower

Read more »