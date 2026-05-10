Gregg Wallace Opens Up About Raising His Non-Verbal Autistic Son Sid Amid Backlash

MasterChef host Gregg Wallace discusses the challenges and progress in caring for his autistic son, Sid, while addressing criticism about his parenting. He shares insights into Sid’s developmental milestones and the couple’s advocacy efforts.

MasterChef host Gregg Wallace has opened up about the challenges of raising his seven-year-old autistic son, Sid, who is non-verbal and still uses nappies. The 61-year-old TV personality and his wife Anne-Marie Sterpini, 38, revealed that Sid was diagnosed with autism and global developmental delay in 2022.

In a recent Instagram post, Gregg shared a heartwarming photo of Sid with his mother, captioning it with a candid update on his son's condition and the difficulties in finding expert support for neurodivergent children. That struggle led them to launch AltogetherND.co.uk, a platform aimed at providing resources for families in similar situations.

Despite the challenges, Gregg has also shared some encouraging updates, including a video of Sid counting to ten with his grandmother in early 2024, which marked a significant milestone in his communication progress. Followers praised Sid's efforts in the comments, highlighting the importance of celebrating small victories. Gregg had faced backlash earlier in the year over comments about his parenting routine.

After publishing a typical Saturday schedule in The Telegraph, he clarified in an emotional Instagram Live that he is always present with his son, even if not every moment is documented. He defended his commitment to Sid, stating that people misunderstood his routine, and emphasized that they spent over two years trying to conceive Sid—a sign of how much they wanted him.

He also revealed that they had considered fertility treatments before Anna’s pregnancy, further underscoring their long-standing desire for a child together. Despite the public scrutiny, Gregg remains devoted to his son’s development and advocacy for neurodivergent families





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Autism Parenting Neurodiversity Masterchef Gregg Wallace

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