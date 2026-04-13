Gregg Wallace Selling £1M Home After BBC Axing and Workplace Misconduct Allegations

Former MasterChef host Gregg Wallace is selling his Kent home following his dismissal from the BBC due to workplace misconduct allegations. The move is also aimed at ensuring financial security for his family and shifting towards a slower pace of life.

Gregg Wallace , former MasterChef host, has announced his decision to sell his £1 million Kent home. This move comes in the wake of his high-profile dismissal from the BBC last July, following an investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct . The investigation, which encompassed 83 historical allegations, resulted in 45 accusations being upheld against him. Wallace, 61, subsequently sued the BBC and BBC Studios Distribution Limited for up to £10,000 in damages, alleging a failure to disclose his personal data, which he claimed caused him distress. However, he later dropped this claim in February.

Wallace took to Instagram to share his plans, emphasizing that the sale of his expansive home, set on five acres of land with stables and a pond, wasn't just about a change of pace but also about securing the financial future of his family. He has a younger wife, Anne-Marie, 38, and a six-year-old son, Sid, who has been diagnosed with autism. Wallace purchased the property in 2017 and is looking to transition to a more manageable lifestyle. He explicitly stated that he wants to relax and ensure a certain lifestyle and legacy for his family, particularly given his wife's younger age and his son's special needs. He mentioned his intention to buy a more modest house and possibly spend part of the year in Italy, creating adventures for his family due to their love for the country.

This decision marks a significant shift for Wallace, who co-hosted MasterChef for nearly two decades. His Instagram post reflected on the challenges he faced during the investigation process. He described it as a situation where anyone with a grievance, a dislike, or a misremembered moment was encouraged to join the investigation. He pointed out that over his career, he interacted with tens of thousands of people, making it inevitable that some would have complaints. Wallace highlighted that almost all the upheld complaints dated from before 2018, when he received a formal warning about his language.

He is also currently studying to become an autism coach, inspired by his son, with the aim of helping children and adults with autism to live self-sufficient lives. This represents a new direction for the former presenter, who has also been involved in online ventures like personalized video messages and promotional videos, most recently for a range of ceramic pans. The preliminary hearing for his claim against the BBC was canceled shortly before it was scheduled to take place, with a BBC spokesperson confirming that Wallace had discontinued the claim without receiving any payment for costs or damages.

Wallace began co-presenting MasterChef in 2005, but stepped away from his role in 2024 during the investigation into the allegations. Wallace's situation highlights the complexities and potential repercussions of workplace misconduct investigations, especially for high-profile individuals. The allegations against him primarily concerned events that happened between 2005 and 2018. While he had enjoyed a long and successful career, this episode has led him to reevaluate his priorities, which now center on family and financial security.

The move from his large Kent home to a smaller property, coupled with his new focus on autism coaching, reflects a shift away from the demands of his previous career. This transition highlights the challenges faced by individuals navigating a career change and responding to significant setbacks, especially when compounded by legal disputes and public scrutiny. Wallace's plans suggest a desire to take control of his life and build a future that reflects his personal values, family needs, and perhaps a more private existence. The move to Italy, a country his family loves, demonstrates his attempt to enjoy life more, ensuring his family's happiness and well-being. Wallace, while navigating the aftermath of his BBC exit, aims to focus on building a more sustainable future and leaving a legacy for his family through a more relaxed lifestyle.





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