Greggs confirms price increases for meal deals amid rising operational costs and geopolitical uncertainty

Greggs has announced a fresh round of price increases for its popular meal deal range, with the two-part breakfast deal now costing £3.25 and the core lunch deal £4.25. The 'big deal' has risen to £5.25 from £5 when it was first introduced last year. Greggs expects its costs to rise by around 3% over 2026 and has taken steps to mitigate the impact, such as securing fixed-price energy and fuel deals and purchase agreements for food and packaging. Prolonged conflict in Iran could lead to higher overall cost inflation towards the end of the year and into 2027. Greggs has been expanding its chain of shops and opening an international outlet at Tenerife South airport.

Greggs has confirmed a fresh round of price increases across its popular meal deal range, with the two-part breakfast deal now costing £3.25 and the core lunch deal £4.25.

The 'big deal' has risen to £5.25 from £5 when it was first introduced last year. The price changes have already taken effect, and Greggs expects its costs to rise by around 3% over 2026. Prolonged conflict in Iran could lead to higher overall cost inflation towards the end of the year and into 2027. Greggs has been expanding its chain of shops and opening an international outlet at Tenerife South airport





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Greggs Price Increases Meal Deals Rising Operational Costs Geopolitical Uncertainty Tenerife South Airport

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