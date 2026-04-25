Greggs Removes Self-Service Fridges to Combat Shoplifting Surge

Greggs is implementing theft-proof counters in its stores across the UK following a dramatic increase in shoplifting incidents and attacks on staff. The move aims to protect employees and customers, and reduce losses due to theft.

Greggs , the popular UK bakery chain, is implementing a significant change in several of its branches to combat a surge in shoplifting and ensure the safety of both staff and customers.

The company is removing front-of-store food and drink fridges, traditionally self-service, and replacing them with theft-proof counters where all items are handed out by staff. This pilot scheme, already rolled out in locations like West Croydon, Croydon, Peckham, Whitechapel, Upton Park, Birmingham, and Wilford, Nottinghamshire, aims to drastically reduce crime and protect employees from escalating violence.

The decision comes as reported shoplifting offenses in England and Wales have more than doubled in the past five years, rising from 228,128 in 2020/21 to 530,457 in 2024/25. However, a concerningly low percentage of these offenses – just 19.8% – result in a charge, with the Metropolitan Police having the lowest charge rate at 6.5%. The move is a direct response to increasingly aggressive incidents experienced by Greggs staff.

Employees at one branch reported having boiling hot tea thrown in their faces, while a security guard was assaulted with a belt by a shoplifter. Another store faced challenges with individuals experiencing homelessness and substance abuse repeatedly taking items without payment. Staff at the Peckham branch acknowledge the change makes their jobs easier, despite potentially altering the customer experience. The situation highlights a broader national issue of rising retail crime and the perceived lack of effective policing.

Liberal Democrat MP Max Wilkinson criticized the Conservative and Labour governments for failing to adequately address community policing, leaving retail workers vulnerable. Recent cases illustrate the severity of the problem. Adam Gosling, nicknamed 'Hamster' by staff, stole nearly £20,000 worth of goods from a Greenford store over 38 visits between December 30, 2025, and February 10. Despite pleading guilty to 38 counts of theft, he received a suspended four-month prison sentence.

Shortly after, a security guard at another London Greggs location was brutally attacked by a would-be shoplifter. CCTV footage shows Gosling brazenly filling bags with Lucozade and orange juice while ignoring staff. These incidents, coupled with the broader increase in shoplifting, have prompted Greggs to take decisive action. If the pilot scheme proves successful in reducing crime and improving safety, it will be expanded to all 2,735 Greggs branches across the country.

The company hopes this measure will create a safer environment for both its employees and customers, while also deterring future theft





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