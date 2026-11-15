Greggs Submits Planning Application for Shropshire Development Unit

Greggs has formally applied to Shropshire Council to convert a retail unit at Meole Brace into a bakery, detailing plant installation and signage plans for the site off Oteley Road.

The bakery chain Greggs has officially submitted planning documents to Shropshire Council requesting permission to install necessary equipment and new signage at a commercial unit in Meole Brace. The application aims to convert a vacant retail space into an operational bakery outlet within a mixed-use development located off Oteley Road.

Planning Proposal Details and Operating Hours

Emma Robson, the shop, design, and planning administrator at Greggs, sent a formal letter to the local planning team outlining the specifics of the proposed development. The submission states that the new unit would operate from 6am to 5.30pm from Monday through Saturday, while Sunday trading hours would be scheduled from 7.30am to 6pm.

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The core of the application focuses on the installation of mechanical plant equipment required for the unit to function as a proper bakery. Ms Robson clarified that this infrastructure is essential for efficient operations and includes air conditioning units, ventilation grilles, and various vents. The design ensures that this equipment is located discreetly to minimize its visibility from the public realm.

Site Context and Existing Retail Tenants

The proposed Greggs location is part of a prominent development that has transformed a former pitch and putt site into a bustling commercial hub. The scheme already features a Starbucks and a KFC drive-thru, both of which are currently open to the public. The site comprises five additional retail units, with four of them already under offer to other prospective tenants.

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Greggs is targeting Unit 1 for its new bakery venture, seeking to fit out the space with the necessary industrial baking equipment. The planning documents specify that the plant and display signage are intended to support the bakery's functional requirements while adhering to the aesthetic standards of the wider Oteley Road development area.

Stakeholder Assurance on Amenity and Visual Impact

In her correspondence, Ms Robson addressed potential concerns regarding noise, odor, and general amenity, stating that the nature and scale of the equipment would not give rise to adverse impacts. She argued that the screened location of the plant ensures there will be no detrimental effect on neighboring occupiers or the wider environment.

The planning administrator also emphasized that Greggs approach to signage is designed to provide clear, easily identifiable branding that is appropriate in scale to both the shopfront and the surrounding area. The submission asserts that the proposed visual elements align with the character and appearance of the building without detracting from the existing visual amenity of the locality.

Public Access to Planning Documentation

Residents and stakeholders who wish to review the full extent of the application can access the documents via Shropshire Council planning portal. The relevant references for the full planning application and advertisement consent are 26/3969/FUL and 26/3970/ADV respectively.

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This development adds another major high street brand to the Meole Brace site, further diversifying the retail options available to the community. The submission represents a significant step in the ongoing activation of the commercial units, moving the property closer to full occupancy.