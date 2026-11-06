Gregory McPhedrain Arrested For Alleged Neck-Choke Assault On Teen In Lee County

Lee County Sheriff's Office arrests Gregory McPhedrain for allegedly assaulting 17-year-old Isaiah. Charges include battery and child cruelty after video shows neck choke.

A 57-year-old man named Gregory McPhedrain faces serious criminal charges after being filmed allegedly choking a 17-year-old teenager in a Lee County, Florida residential neighborhood. The incident occurred during a confrontation between McPhedrain and two youths, Isaiah and Brycin, whom the suspect had previously reported to police for fishing in a local pond. McPhedrain was taken into custody on Thursday following an investigation by the Lee County Sheriff's Office into the disturbing encounter.

Charges And Legal Proceedings

Gregory McPhedrain has been booked into the Lee County Jail on two counts of battery and one count of cruelty to a child. Jail records confirm that he is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning for a pre-trial hearing. He has not yet entered a formal plea regarding the accusations made against him by the two teenagers involved in the altercation.

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Video Evidence Details

Disturbing video footage obtained by Gulf Coast News captures Gregory McPhedrain chasing Isaiah down a sidewalk before increasing his pace to walk alongside the teenager. The footage shows McPhedrain placing his left hand on the boy's shoulder and then using his right hand to grip the other side of Isaiah's neck. The suspect appears to put his fingers in the boy's mouth while attempting to pull him to the ground, an action described by witnesses as aggressive and threatening.

Tesmonies And Witness Accounts

Isaiah explained that he felt compelled to protect himself and his friend's property because he believed their lives were in danger when McPhedrain exited his Subaru Crosstrek. Brycin, 15, who recorded the incident, stated that McPhedrain grabbed Isaiah by the neck and seemed to try shoving his fingers down the teenager's throat. The pair alleges the aggression began after they confronted McPhedrain at a stop sign, where he allegedly shouted at them and nearly hit them before throwing liquid at their direction.

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Context And Location

The conflict originated from Gregory McPhedrain calling the police on Isaiah and Brycin for fishing in a residential pond in the coastal city of Sanibel Island. Sanibel Island is located approximately 20 miles outside of Fort Myers in Lee County. Public records indicate that McPhedrain resides in this area, though it remains unclear if the two teenagers also live in the same city during the time of the incident.

Official Investigation Status

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the alleged assault to determine the full scope of the charges and evidence. Isaiah has issued a stern public warning to Gregory McPhedrain, stating that it is unacceptable for any adult over the age of 18 to put their hands on a child in any situation. The community remains focused on the legal proceedings as the case moves toward the upcoming court hearing scheduled for Saturday morning.