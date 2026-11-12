Greta Thunberg Laughs at Climate Protesters Amid COP31 Arrival

Greta Thunberg sparks backlash after reportedly mocking Fridays for Future protesters in a new documentary, as she arrives at UN climate talks in Turkey.

Greta Thunberg arrived at the COP31 United Nations climate conference in Antalya on Tuesday, marking her first public appearance at global climate talks since the 2021 event in Glasgow. Her arrival has immediately been overshadowed by renewed controversy stemming from a recently released documentary that appears to show her laughing at current climate protesters. The 23-year-old activist faced intense scrutiny after footage surfaced suggesting she mocked the very movement she founded, Fridays for Future, which was launched by her in 2018.

Documentary Footage Sparks Outrage

In the documentary titled On Tanks Into the Climate Crisis - How Activism is Criminalised, Thunberg is shown reacting with visible shock and loud laughter upon being informed that a Fridays for Future demonstration was taking place in Berlin. When told of the protest, she exclaimed, Is it? before bursting into laughter and asking if they still engage in such activities. An activist friend sitting beside her joined in the laughter, after which Thunberg turned towards the camera and shouted Cut. The clip has since circulated widely on social media, drawing sharp criticism from supporters of the youth climate movement.

Also read Why climate action should not be about party politics: ​Arnold Warneken

Shift From Climate To Palestine Advocacy

Thunberg first rose to global prominence as the face of the youth climate movement, beginning her activism at age 15 by skipping school to demand action on climate change. What started as a solitary strike in Sweden quickly snowballed into a worldwide phenomenon, inspiring millions of students to participate in rallies. However, her focus has increasingly shifted in recent years toward vocal support for the pro-Palestinian cause. This transition has led some observers to argue that her dedication to environmental issues has waned in favor of political activism related to the Middle East conflict.

Arrests And Detentions In Recent Years

The Swede has faced multiple legal encounters in connection with her activism. Last winter, she was arrested in central London during a protest supporting jailed Palestine Action protesters who were on a hunger strike. Footage from the incident showed her holding a sign stating she supports the prisoners and opposes genocide. A City of London Police officer confiscated the placard and asked her to stand. She also spoke out in support of the imprisoned activists, describing them as political prisoners and calling for their charges to be dropped. Additionally, she was detained by Israeli forces after warships intercepted the aid flotilla she was aboard, an incident that mirrored a separate detention last June on a different ship headed for Gaza.

Advertisement

Social Media Backlash And Defense

Following the release of the documentary footage, Thunberg faced strong backlash online. Critics argued that her mockery undermines the credibility of climate activism. One commenter on X described climate concerns as just the warm-up, suggesting that hostility toward Israel is her primary focus now. Another user criticized the apparent lack of urgency regarding the climate emergency. Conversely, some supporters defended her, arguing she was mocking the protests for being too conformist and middle-class rather than radical enough. They contended that accusing her of abandoning climate protection is an oversimplification of her stance on protest methods.

COP31 Context And Hypocrisy Accusations

The COP31 conference is being held in the Turkish resort city of Antalya following a year marked by deadly climate-related disasters, including heat waves and floods, and another energy shock caused by the Iran war. Thunberg arrived at the venue as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla. Upon arrival, she criticized the host country for using the event to whitewash its record. She stated that negotiations are filled with lobbyists paid by destructive industries benefiting from the status quo. This aligns with her previous viral moment in 2021, where she dismissed world leaders promises as blah blah blah, indicating continued skepticism toward official climate diplomacy.