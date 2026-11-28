Greta Thunberg has moved from focusing on climate change to supporting diverse political protests, including those linked to terrorist organizations, causing former supporters to distance themselves.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is undergoing a significant transformation in her public role, shifting her focus from environmental advocacy to a broad range of geopolitical and social causes. This change has resulted in a noticeable cooling of support among her original fanbase and prominent figures in her home country of Sweden.

From Climate Star to Geopolitical Protester

Thunberg first gained international recognition in August 2018 at the age of 15 when she began protesting outside the Swedish parliament building known as the Riksdag. Wearing a black t-shirt with a crossed-out airplane and holding a sign reading 'skolstrejk for klimatet,' she sparked a global student movement for climate action. Her visibility soared rapidly, leading to meetings with world leaders and the Pope, and earning her the title of a global superstar for the climate change movement. Politicians from various backgrounds, including Michael Gove and Ed Miliband, publicly praised her voice as a moral conscience for the nation.

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Support for Proscribed Groups and New Symbolism

Recent reports indicate that Thunberg has increasingly associated herself with controversial political groups, most notably the proscribed British organization Palestine Action. Critics, including Stockholm journalist Pelle Zackrisson, state that Sweden has fallen out of love with her due to her overt support for causes they view as detrimental to national interests. Observers have noted a change in her personal symbolism, with Thunberg now frequently wearing a keffiyeh, a scarf often associated with Palestinian solidarity, instead of the yellow raincoat that defined her early image. This attire was visible during a concert in Belfast with the Irish rap trio Kneecap, which has been accused of supporting groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

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Global Protests and the Omnicause Strategy

Thunberg's activism has expanded far beyond environmental issues into what is termed an omnicause approach, linking various progressive struggles into a single political bundle. She has participated in protests in more than 20 countries, including demonstrations in France during recent riots and marches in Albania where she demanded increased education funding for students. Her engagements also include appearances at Extinction Rebellion events, such as addressing protesters at an oil refinery in Mongstad, Norway, and her arrest by City of London Police in December 2025 during a Prisoners for Palestine protest.

Public Reaction and Financial Transparency

The shift in Thunberg's focus has drawn sharp criticism from former supporters who feel she has become consumed by opposition to Israel and other divisive geopolitical issues. Some witnesses describe her as looking disheveled and weary due to her constant travel and participation in various protests, some of which have turned violent. Despite speculation about her wealth, Thunberg remains silent regarding her funding sources, leading critics to call for greater transparency. It is generally believed that her activities are supported by donations and royalties rather than personal fortune, but the lack of clarity continues to fuel public debate.