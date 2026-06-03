Greyhound Puppy Stolen and Thrown from Car, Dies on London Road

A four-month-old Greyhound with a heart condition was stolen from her home in Chiswick, thrown from a vehicle, and later found dead on the A4. Owners and police seek witnesses.

A Greyhound puppy, just four months old, was discovered deceased beside a major highway following a theft. The incident began when Sally, a greyhound belonging to Sam Lindley and Lara Pitavino, disappeared from their residence in Chiswick on the evening of Sunday, May 24.

Mr. Lindley, a first officer on Disney Cruise Ships, immediately initiated a social media campaign to locate his family's cherished companion. However, only twelve hours after her disappearance, the couple received tragic news: Sally had been found dead near the Porsche Garage on the A4, adjacent to Chiswick Village, on Monday morning. According to witnesses who approached the distraught owners, they observed the young dog, who suffered from a rare cardiac condition, being ejected from a moving vehicle.

Bystanders swiftly transported the injured animal to a veterinary clinic, but she ultimately succumbed to severe head trauma. The loss has devastated Sally's owners, with Lara, age 30, describing the puppy as their 'baby' who accompanied them everywhere. She detailed the timeline, noting the dog vanished at 10 p.m. and was located around 10 a.m. the next day, expressing disbelief that such cruelty could occur.

Their primary desire now is to understand the full sequence of events and achieve a sense of closure. Following the discovery, the couple notified the Metropolitan Police, which opened an investigation. Lara recounted the veterinary report's contents, indicating a group of individuals witnessed Sally being thrown from a car window near the Porsche garage and then rushed her to the veterinary office.

She and Sam are now appealing for two compassionate teenagers who saw the incident to step forward, praising them as 'absolute angels' and asking for any additional details that could clarify why Sally was in that particular vehicle without her collar. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed the report, stating: 'On Monday, 25 May a report was made to police that a dog had been stolen from an address in Chiswick.

And then sadly found dead on the A4 westbound at the junction with Harvard Road. The incident happened around 9:15pm on Sunday, 24 May. Officers have conducted initial enquiries including speaking to witnesses and reviewing local CCTV. Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances of the incident.

' Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the force by calling 101 and referencing CAD4244/25MAY





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