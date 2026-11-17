Mohammed Katada Abbas mourns his wife Rabiya Begum and son Abdullah who drowned in shallow water at Golden Sun Moth Park in Craigieburn on Tuesday.

Mohammed Katada Abbas is navigating profound devastation after the tragic drowning of his wife, Rabiya Begum, and their two-year-old son, Abdullah Abbas, in shallow water at Golden Sun Moth Park. The fatal incident occurred in the northern Melbourne suburb of Craigieburn on Tuesday at approximately 12.30pm, shattering the family during what was intended to be a routine afternoon outing.

Creek Incident Details and Immediate Aftermath

Toddler Abdullah Abbas had run into Malcolm's Creek near the park entrance when the tragedy began. His mother, 32-year-old Rabiya Begum, immediately jumped into the water to rescue him. Despite the water being relatively shallow, both mother and son became trapped and subsequently drowned. Mr. Abbas revealed that his wife was not a strong swimmer, which significantly increased the risk when she entered the creek to save her child.

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The alarm was raised by their surviving three-year-old daughter, who ran from the park back to their home to alert her father. Mr. Abbas, who had been working from home at the time, rushed to the scene upon hearing the news. However, he arrived too late to prevent the loss of his wife and youngest son. The family, originally from Malakpet in Hyderabad, India, has been left in a state of shock and deep sorrow.

Rescue Attempts and Police Investigation Scope

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 1pm on Tuesday. Graffiti removalists working nearby were the first to discover the pair unresponsive in the water and alerted the authorities. Police officers and paramedics arrived promptly and pulled both victims from the creek, but despite their efforts, they could not be revived. Both Rabiya Begum and Abdullah Abbas were declared dead at the scene.

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A Victoria Police spokesman confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under active investigation. Officers stated that they are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to the tragedy, indicating that this was an accidental drowning rather than a criminal case involving other parties. Mr. Abbas has already provided statements to the police regarding the events leading up to the loss.

Community Reaction and Safety Concerns

Local residents have expressed outrage and grief, with many pointing to safety failures in the area. One neighbor shared that the family was seen playing near the water just five minutes before the discovery, highlighting how sudden and unpredictable the accident was. Other locals have criticized the local council for neglecting the area, noting that the creek is often frequented by families with small children despite apparent safety hazards.

Online complaints from residents highlighted a lack of adequate warning signs or barriers. One local pointed out that while private pool owners are legally required to fence their pools, council-managed water bodies often lack similar strict safety protocols. The commenter described these man-made water features in new housing estates as potential death traps due to the ease of construction compared to the cost of implementing proper fencing and safety measures.

Family Support and Consular Intervention

The tragedy has triggered urgent international assistance as relatives in India seek to support the surviving father and daughter. Ms. Begum's brothers are attempting to obtain emergency visas on humanitarian grounds to travel to Melbourne. Their goal is to provide immediate emotional support to Mr. Abbas and the three-year-old daughter, as well as to assist with the final rites for the deceased.

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A letter was dispatched on Tuesday by the Hyderabad-based political party Majlis Bachao Tehreek to India's External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The letter requests urgent intervention from the Indian High Commission in Canberra and the Consulate General in Melbourne to expedite the visa process for the brothers.

The correspondence also seeks consular assistance with post-mortem formalities and the eventual release of the remains. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The community continues to mourn the loss, reflecting on the fragility of life and the dangers present even in seemingly safe, shallow environments.