Grieving Mother Reveals Genetic Condition Linked to Daughters' Deaths

Melissa Mae Carlton shares the diagnosis of a rare genetic condition, PPA2, believed to have caused the deaths of her daughters Molly and Abigail, raising awareness about under-diagnosed conditions and the importance of further research.

Melissa Mae Carlton and her husband Tom are grappling with unimaginable grief following the recent diagnosis related to the death of their daughter, Molly, who tragically passed away on Christmas morning.

This loss comes less than two years after the heartbreaking death of their daughter Abigail, who died at the age of nine from sepsis. After months of seeking answers, the family has learned that Molly suffered from a rare genetic mitochondrial condition called PPA2, and they strongly suspect Abigail had the same condition.

This ailment doesn't involve a structural heart problem, but rather a failure of energy production at the cellular level, potentially leading to sudden cardiac events in seemingly healthy children. Carlton emphasizes that PPA2 is significantly under-tested and often overlooked by the medical community, leading to potentially undiagnosed sudden child deaths. Carlton shared this information with her over 152,000 followers, expressing her belief that many unexplained child deaths could be linked to this condition.

She highlighted the fact that most families only discover PPA2 after experiencing a tragedy, a situation she is determined to change. The family is currently undergoing further testing, and Carlton has asked for prayers during this difficult time. She described the day of Molly’s passing as a harrowing experience at the trauma center, where doctors struggled to determine the cause of her cardiac event. Carlton recounted her desperate hope for a miracle, imagining Molly reuniting with her sister Abigail.

The emotional toll of losing another child, so soon after Abigail, has been immense, leading Carlton to question her faith and grapple with feelings of despair. She openly shared her struggle with God, acknowledging the pain of losing two children and the difficulty in understanding such profound loss. Despite her grief, Carlton is finding solace in her faith, clinging to the belief in a loving Heavenly Father and the promise of eternal families.

She previously announced Molly’s death on Instagram, stating that Molly had been reunited with her sister Abigail. Carlton initially hesitated to share medical updates, but felt it was important to provide some answers. She hopes that by raising awareness about PPA2, other families might benefit from earlier diagnosis and potentially prevent future tragedies. The family is navigating this incredibly challenging time, seeking answers through ongoing testing and leaning on their faith for strength and comfort.

Carlton’s story is a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of continued research into rare genetic conditions that can impact children’s health





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PPA2 Mitochondrial Disease Child Loss Grief Genetic Condition Sudden Death Family Tragedy

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