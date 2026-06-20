Gripping Drama 'Collision' Available to Stream on ITVX

Collision, a gripping drama revolving around a catastrophic accident, is now available to stream on ITVX. The series features Douglas Henshall, who is best known for his role as Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez in the long-running crime series Shetland.

A gripping drama revolving around a catastrophic accident is available to stream on ITVX , and it's sure to appeal to fans of Shetland . Collision , which originally broadcast in 2009, features Douglas Henshall , who portrayed Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez in the long-running crime series Shetland .

Once again stepping into the role of a police officer, Henshall plays Detective Inspector John Tolin, who must navigate a complex web of clues to unravel the truth behind a horrifying car crash. A collection of strangers discover their lives are deeply connected in the aftermath of the crash, and as DI Tolin digs deeper, dark secrets ranging from embezzlement to murder begin to surface.

The narrative plays out across five episodes, with a huge twist at the end, reports the Express. Collision, which also features Shaun of the Dead's Kate Ashfield, proved enormously popular with audiences upon its original broadcast, with countless viewers describing it as brilliant and gripping. Collision grabs your attention and is very enjoyable, one viewer wrote on IMDb.com, while others noted it being loaded with twists and turns. Yet another remarked that it keeps you guessing.

Nice twist at the end, which adds a whole new dimension to the whole story, observed one viewer, as another declared the programme was an absolute gem of a find. A brilliant cast and a very clever story with a sting in its tail, they continued. Have watched it three times, it's riveting, Douglas Henshall is fantastic in it, one fan remarked on Facebook.

I don't know how I missed this until now, this is by far one of the best series I have seen in a while, remarked one viewer on social media, heaping praise on both the script and the acting. Watch the series, you won't be disappointed, they added. Other viewers revealed they watched all five episodes in one sitting.

Critics were equally won over, with one TV Guide reviewer describing Collision as a terrific example of an unconventional and original story, weaving suspense, irony, mystery and emotional turmoil. Douglas is most widely recognised for his role as DI Perez in Shetland between 2013 and 2022, and has also built up a dedicated fanbase from his long-running stint as Professor Nick Cutter in Primeval. Collision is available to stream now on ITVX





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Collision ITVX Douglas Henshall Shetland Gripping Drama

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