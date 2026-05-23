Grizz Chapman, Actor from 30 Rock, Dies at 52

Grizz Chapman, known for his role as Grizz on the popular NBC sitcom 30 Rock, has died at the age of 52. His death was confirmed by his representative, and he leaves behind his wife and children. Chapman's character on the show was a recurring character who had a complicated relationship with Tracy Morgan's character and Liz Lemon's character.

Grizz Chapman , the beloved actor known for his recurring role as Grizz on the hit NBC sitcom 30 Rock , has passed away at the age of 52.

Chapman's death was confirmed by his longtime representative, Saideh A. Brown, who declined to disclose the cause. Chapman leaves behind his wife Diana and their two children, who are reportedly devastated by his loss. His cousin has shared on social media that Chapman died peacefully in his sleep after years of battling illness and undergoing dialysis. Chapman's character on 30 Rock, Grizz, was a childhood friend and adult assistant to Tracy Morgan's character, a heightened parody of the comedian himself.

The character also had a complicated past with Liz Lemon, played by Tina Fey, and had occasional romantic encounters with her. Chapman's journey began in Brooklyn, where he worked as a strip club bouncer before meeting the real Tracy Morgan. He went on to appear in a total of 80 episodes of 30 Rock, spanning from the show's first season in 2006 to its final season in 2013.





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