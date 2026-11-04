Grizzly Bear Attack in Bella Coola Claims Life of Mother and Daughter

A mother and daughter were killed during a walk at Snooka West Trail in Bella Coola. Conservation officers are investigating the grizzly bear attack and searching for the animal.

A Canadian family is mourning the tragic loss of two lives after Jennifer Balcarras and her daughter Selah Reed were killed in a suspected grizzly bear attack. The incident occurred at the Snooka West Trail in Bella Coola, British Columbia, disrupting a routine outing that the victims had described as a casual walk. The discovery of the bodies has prompted an urgent response from authorities and deepened the sorrow of the bereaved relatives who knew the victims well.

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Services confirmed that Jennifer Balcarras, aged forty-eight, was found deceased at the Snooka West Trail location on Monday. Initial evidence indicated she had been attacked by a bear. Her body was the first to be located, marking the beginning of a heartbreaking timeline that would soon claim the life of her daughter. The discovery set the stage for a broader search operation that would eventually lead to the identification of the second victim.

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Selah Reed, who was twenty years old, was found dead on Tuesday afternoon. This discovery came following an extensive search effort conducted by conservation officers and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The two bodies were found in close proximity, suggesting the attack may have involved both individuals. The rapid succession of deaths has left the community in shock and prompted immediate wildlife management interventions.

The family became concerned on Saturday when Jennifer Balcarras failed to log in for an online meet-up that she had attended previously. Her brother Matthew contacted authorities to request a wellness check, which took place on Sunday morning. Police officers located Balcarras' vehicle near the trailhead of the Snooka West Trail, which is situated just a five-minute drive from their home. The proximity of the trail to their residence was highlighted by family members to emphasize that this was not a remote excursion but a familiar local spot.

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Josh Balcarras, another brother of the victims, described the emotional toll of the event as surreal and dream-like. He explained that the initial few hours of silence turned into days of anxiety before the tragic reality set in. The family noted that Jennifer Balcarras was an art therapist who loved books, painting, singing, and playing the guitar. She was a grandmother and the mother of four children, with Selah Reed being her youngest. The siblings described the mother and daughter as two peas in a pod who shared a love for hiking and the outdoors.

Selah Reed was working as an educational assistant while pursuing her education through Athabasca University's online learning program. She was characterized by her family as a gentle soul with an interest in ballet and art. A GoFundMe page established for funeral expenses noted that Jennifer Balcarras had recently moved to Bella Coola to start a new chapter. The fundraiser highlighted that she had not yet established significant savings, adding to the financial hardship faced by the family during this difficult time.

Inspector Jeff Tyre of the BCCOS issued a statement expressing condolences to the families during this tragic period. He confirmed that a dedicated team is investigating the suspected attack to determine the precise circumstances. Trapping efforts are currently underway in the area to locate the animal responsible for the deaths. However, as of the latest updates, no bears have been captured by the conservation officers despite their active search.

Inspector Tyre outlined the protocol that will be followed once the suspect bear is apprehended. If wildlife officials determine that a specific bear is responsible for the attack, it will be dispatched to ensure public safety. This action aligns with provincial human-wildlife conflict response guidelines. The decision to remove the animal is a standard procedure in cases where a threat to human life has been established and verified.

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Authorities are urging the public to stay away from the Snooka West Trail until the investigation is complete. Inspector Tyre emphasized the danger posed by the animal and the need to allow officers to conduct their work without interference. The BCCOS appreciates community concern but stressed that unauthorized presence in the area could hinder the search efforts and put individuals at risk. Residents are advised to avoid the trail and support the official search operations conducted by professionals.