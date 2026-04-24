Elon Musk's chatbot, Grok, is facing a barrage of questions about whether he is the father of Amber Heard's children, fueled by recent reports about Heard's life in Spain and past claims of a legal battle over frozen embryos.

Elon Musk 's AI chatbot, Grok , has been bombarded with inquiries regarding the paternity of Amber Heard 's children, specifically her daughter Oonagh Paige, five, and twins Agnes and Ocean, twelve months old.

The questions arose following recent reports detailing Heard's new life in Spain, where she is raising her three children as a single mother after stepping away from Hollywood. Musk and Heard were in an on-again, off-again relationship between 2016 and 2018, fueling long-standing rumors about his potential fatherhood.

Grok's responses have consistently pointed to the existing speculation, stating that 'rumors link it to Elon Musk from their 2016-2018 relationship and a reported old embryo dispute, but there’s zero official confirmation from her or him.

' The speculation is further complicated by a 2022 declaration from a friend of Heard's sister, Whitney, alleging a legal battle between Heard and Musk over frozen embryos. Jennifer Howell claimed Heard and Musk had planned to have children together, with Musk allegedly wanting to destroy the embryos while Heard sought to preserve them. This testimony was not admitted as evidence in the Depp v.

Heard defamation trial, with Heard's legal team arguing it was obtained improperly and potentially leaked by Johnny Depp's attorneys. Whitney Heard dismissed Howell's claims as 'complete fiction.

' Despite the controversy, the rumors resurfaced recently alongside reports about Musk's apparent desire to have a large number of children, reportedly aiming for a 'legion' of offspring, and his use of surrogacy. Musk, who already has at least 14 children with four different women, has reportedly made confidential financial arrangements with several mothers. Recent reports suggest he even offered a substantial sum to Ashley St Clair, a MAGA influencer, to remain silent about their son.

While a representative for Heard has denied Musk's paternity, calling the rumors '100 percent false,' and Musk himself has not commented directly, the ongoing speculation highlights the public's fascination with the personal lives of these high-profile figures. Musk has openly discussed his views on population growth, stating he encourages others to have many children and has even reportedly considered sperm donation requests, including one from Japanese officials.

The situation underscores the intersection of celebrity gossip, artificial intelligence, and the complexities of modern family structures





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