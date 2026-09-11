Ground Force presenter Tommy Walsh dies at 69 after long illness

Tommy Walsh, the builder and TV presenter known for BBC's Ground Force, has died at 69 following a long illness, his agent confirmed. He also appeared on Homes Under the Hammer and Clean It, Fix It and had previously battled cancer.

Tommy Walsh, the television presenter and builder best known for fronting the BBC garden makeover show Ground Force, has died at the age of 69 after a long illness, his agent has confirmed.

Ground Force Television Career

Debbie Schiesser told the Press Association and the Daily Mail that he died peacefully surrounded by his family. She asked everyone to respect the family's privacy as the death had only just happened. Walsh was a builder by trade who became one of the most recognisable faces on British television. He worked alongside Alan Titchmarsh and Charlie Dimmock on Ground Force, which aired from 1997 to 2005.

Also read Tommy Barker, co-host of BBC's Ground Force, dies after long illness

At its peak, the series attracted 12 million viewers, making it one of the biggest shows of its time. After Ground Force, Walsh appeared on other home improvement programmes including Homes Under the Hammer and Flip That House with Tommy Walsh. His most recent television appearances included the BBC makeover show Clean It, Fix It, hosted by Mark Wright, which ended last year.

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He was also a contestant on the weight loss show Celebrity Fit Club, and appeared on Lily Savage's Blankety Blank and the quiz show Pointless. Walsh was married to his wife Marie for over 30 years and was a father of three. He was first discovered when one of his building clients, a TV producer, invited him to a screen test, which kickstarted his career in front of the camera.

Throat Cancer Diagnosis

In 2022, Walsh was diagnosed with throat cancer after a doctor found a lump during a GP appointment. He had gone to his GP for an unrelated issue when the lump was discovered. He said at the time: I went to my GP about an unrelated issue and while I was there, he discovered this lump in my throat that he was a bit concerned about.

He said it may be nothing but that he would rather I went and got it checked and, unfortunately, it turned out to be cancerous. He had surgery to remove it and made a full recovery, later saying he was back playing football. Two decades earlier, Walsh had a breast cancer scare after finding two lumps on his chest.

Health Battles and Tributes

Due to his family history, a doctor told him to see a consultant at The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, the same hospital where his sister had a lumpectomy to remove cancerous and normal breast tissue. While the cause of death has not been revealed, Walsh had previously battled lung cancer as well as throat cancer. In 2024, he said he was happy and not in any pain as he shared a positive health update amid his lung cancer battle.

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He revealed he was nearly in remission, saying the cancer was slowly shrinking and disappearing as he continued a radiotherapy treatment called SABR. His last public appearance was at St Joseph's Hospice for a flower campaign, photographed there last year. Tributes have poured in following the confirmation of his death, with fans and colleagues remembering his warm personality and contributions to television.