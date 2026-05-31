Group claims they were cut out of Preston's new Tram Bridge opening ceremony, sparking a formal complaint to the city council

A group that campaigned for the replacement of Preston's Old Tram Bridge has written a formal complaint to the city council after being left out of the opening ceremony. The Friends of Tram Bridge claimed that they were led to believe that they would have recognition and involvement at the ceremony, but this was not given. However, the city council maintains that they were acknowledged at other points during the proceedings and will feature in a commemorative display.

The group that campaigned for Preston 's Old Tram Bridge to be replaced claims it was cut out of the most important parts of the ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new structure.

The group, Friends of Tram Bridge, fought for the future of the historic crossing after its last incarnation was closed amid safety concerns seven years ago. Following an inspection that revealed it was at risk of collapse, the prospects for its repair or replacement appeared bleak.

However, persistent campaigning by the group helped to secure funding and make the project a priority. The new £8.2m bridge connects Avenham Park and Penwortham, and it was lit up in a multi-coloured display in September 2021 to promote a petition that eventually gathered 3,000 signatures and was used to lobby the city council to include the bridge in the plans.

Despite their efforts, however, the group claims they were snubbed at the opening ceremony, which was witnessed by over 5,000 people. They made an official complaint to Preston City Council, which defended the arrangements, pointing out that the Friends were acknowledged at other points during the proceedings and would also feature in a commemorative display.

Glenn Cookson, chair of the Friends of Tram Bridge, expressed his disappointment, saying that the group had been led to believe they would have some form of recognition or involvement at the ceremony, but this was not forthcoming. He stated that it would have only taken 'two seconds' to mention the group in the mayor's speech.

A spokesperson for Preston City Council responded, saying that the council was preparing a formal response to the complaint, but was disappointed by the claims made within it. They highlighted the group's role in campaigning for the bridge and ensured that they were kept informed at key stages throughout the project, including receiving invitations to media events.

The group will also be recognised on the interpretation board to be installed on the south side of the river as a permanent feature. In addition, the Friends of Tram Bridge were specifically thanked at a private event held ahead of the official opening, the procession, and were among the first to officially cross the bridge alongside the Mayor of Preston and other dignitaries





blogpreston / 🏆 82. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Preston Old Tram Bridge Friends Of Tram Bridge City Council Opening Ceremony

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fulwood Amateurs holding charity match to support Preston man in cancer battleThe fun filled day will support Jamie Marvill who has been told by doctors he has just six months to live

Read more »

Park bushes checked for weapons and knife bins emptied across Preston“No one should have to live in fear of dangerous weapons in their community”

Read more »

Race for Life in Preston parks, Jazz Festival finale, foodie festival at Samlesbury HallWhat’s on in and around Preston from Monday 1 June onwards in our weekly things to do round-up

Read more »

Hybrid-pitch installed at Deepdale as Preston North End invest seven-figure sumThe works include undersoil heating and should fix issues seen throughout winter with the biggest refurb in three decades

Read more »