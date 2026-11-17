As GTA 6 approaches launch, we examine the series' history including spin-offs like Liberty City Stories, GBA exclusives, and early Nintendo ports that defined the franchise.

Grand Theft Auto 6 arrives in less than twenty-four hours, marking the culmination of a lengthy and frequently delayed development cycle that has captivated the global gaming community. Despite the extensive wait and numerous postponements, anticipation remains at a historic peak for one of the most recognizable entertainment franchises in existence. The upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6 is estimated to generate sales figures surpassing those of any other video game in history.

Although the title suggests a simple numerical progression, Grand Theft Auto 6 is actually the eighth mainline entry in the series. Including the various lesser-known spin-offs, the total number of distinct games released by Rockstar Games stands at just twelve. To celebrate this major milestone, we are shifting focus away from standard top-ten rankings to highlight obscure entries and unique historical oddities within the franchise.

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Handheld Prequels Expand Criminal Lore

The wait for Grand Theft Auto 4 was significantly shorter for fans compared to the current delay for Grand Theft Auto 6, with only a four-year gap separating it from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. During that interval, Rockstar Games released two back-to-back spin-offs for the PlayStation Portable, which were later ported to the PlayStation 2. These titles served as prequels, expanding the narrative timeline of the 3D universe with portable-first graphics and wireless multiplayer capabilities.

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories transports players to the late 1990s, following Toni Cipriani as he rises through the criminal underworld in a setting familiar to Grand Theft Auto 3. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories shifts the timeline to the 1980s, featuring Vic Vance, a minor character from the original Vice City. Vance is portrayed as more virtuous than typical protagonists, becoming involved in crime primarily to fund medical treatment for his sickly brother.

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Early Regional Variations and Future Settings

Before Rockstar North settled exclusively on American settings, the series experimented with British culture through two expansion packs for the original Grand Theft Auto. These packages, set in 1960s London, included both paid and free content that was eventually combined into a single release for the PlayStation 1. Although these expansions were largely reskins with minimal new gameplay, they introduced unique localizations such as changing the 'Busted' game-over screen to 'Nicked.'

Grand Theft Auto 2 stands out as the only mainline title set in an unspecified future within a wholly original city not based on any real-world location. Neither the timeline nor the setting has been replicated in subsequent entries, making the game a unique outlier in the series. Its distinct design philosophy contrasts sharply with the grounded realism that later defined the franchise's massive success.

Nintendo Ports and External Development

Grand Theft Auto titles have appeared on Nintendo platforms since the Game Boy Color era, allowing fans of family-friendly games like Pokémon to experience the series' controversial content. Ports of Grand Theft Auto 1 and 2 for the Game Boy Color replicated PlayStation 1 graphics with varying degrees of success. Later, Grand Theft Auto Advance launched as a Game Boy Advance exclusive, developed by Digital Eclipse in California rather than Rockstar.

Grand Theft Auto Advance was the only title in the series created by an external studio, with Rockstar Games handling only publishing duties. Although Digital Eclipse has since undergone significant changes, the original developer is now known for retro re-releases. The game remains a content-rich throwback to the series' top-down origins, despite hardware limitations affecting its presentation and music compared to home console versions.

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Impact and Future of the Franchise

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars was announced during a Nintendo E3 presentation in 2008, causing surprise due to its handheld exclusivity. It was later ported to the PlayStation Portable and mobile phones, proving that the franchise could thrive on portable devices. These diverse entries demonstrate the series' adaptability across different hardware generations and markets.

As Grand Theft Auto 6 prepares to launch, the history of these obscure titles provides essential context for the franchise's evolution. From British expansions to external studio collaborations, each entry has contributed to the rich tapestry of games that have defined a generation of interactive entertainment.