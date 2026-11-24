Discover the best unique weapons in GTA 6 available during Chapter 1. Learn exact locations for the Assassin Nipper, Scrapper, and Duke Carbine variants.

Rockstar Games is currently teasing the extensive arsenal available in Grand Theft Auto 6, with a recent feature in PC Gamer detailing unique collectible weapons for early players. Writer Lauren Pomerantz outlines how these special variants differ from standard Ammu-Nation inventory, offering distinct mechanical advantages and cosmetic skins that require specific exploration to acquire. The guide highlights several key items available during the first chapter of the game's narrative.

Key Lento Shipwreck Acquisition

The Assassin Nipper stands out as the most accessible unique weapon right at the start of the journey through Key Lento. Players can retrieve this pistol without engaging in any combat by simply taking a boat to an old shipwreck located in the Permit Keys area. The weapon arrives pre-equipped with a suppressor attachment, a modification that typically costs a significant amount of in-game currency to purchase separately at the beginning of the storyline. This makes the find particularly valuable for players who prefer stealth approaches immediately.

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Kingfisher Hideout Sniper Tactics

A specialized sniper rifle variant can be secured at a Kingfisher gang hideout with minimal risk to the player character. The environment presents a tiger that poses a distraction but requires no direct interaction to bypass safely. Although this bolt-action rifle cannot accept a silencer, its high accuracy allows Jason to eliminate distant gang members before entering the building. The item comes with a stock and a basic dot sight already installed, providing immediate utility for long-range engagements.

Port Gellhorn Motel Heist

The Scrapper, a silenced longarm submachine gun, is located at a Kolt gang hideout within Port Gellhorn. This variant features an extended magazine and a distinctive paint job, but obtaining it requires completing an illegal operation at a motel. Players are advised to approach via the less guarded south stairwell and utilize the outer walkways to reach the loot room stealthily. The weapon is found on the top floor, rewarding careful navigation with a high-tier tool that is otherwise difficult to afford early on.

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Kolt Stash House Assault

A Duke Carbine variant with the Kolt 556 designation is available in a smaller, easier-to-clear Kolt stash house. Unlike the Scrapper, this assault rifle lacks a suppressor but offers high accuracy for full-auto fire with a heavy stock and a seven-inch pistol barrel modification. The weapon sits in a gun case on a kitchen table near a safe filled with illicit substances. The surrounding combat is manageable due to the confined space, allowing for a quick extraction after securing the firearm.

Map Markers and Collection Mechanics

Most gang stash houses marked on the player map contain a collectible weapon positioned near the location of the main safe. These items are distinguished by their gold gun icon on the map interface once the player enters the vicinity, identifying them as collectible weapons rather than standard inventory. Equipping any of these unique guns automatically adds them to the player's weapons locker for future selection.

Community Resources and Tracking

While some variants like the Couch Potato Mustang .357 have their own unique names, most are merely custom skins for existing models. A community-driven interactive map exists to crowdsource the locations of all known collectibles, though some entries may contain incorrect reports. This resource serves as a starting point for enthusiasts aiming to complete the exhaustive list of unique firearms available in the game world.