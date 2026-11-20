Take-Two Interactive reports Rockstar Games sold $3.79 billion of GTA VI on launch day, setting new industry records for revenue and critical acclaim.

Grand Theft Auto VI has officially become the fastest-selling game in history, generating a staggering £2.89 billion in revenue within its first day of release. The highly anticipated title, which returns to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City after a thirteen-year hiatus, shattered expectations by establishing a new benchmark for global entertainment success.

Unprecedented Launch Revenue and Sales

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. announced that Grand Theft Auto VI generated $3.79 billion in revenue on its first day, solidifying its status as the most successful entertainment property in history. The game launched in the United Kingdom at midnight on Thursday, with an estimated £6.4 billion spent by UK buyers including consoles and accessories. This financial performance dwarfs previous records held by the franchise.

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The predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, generated $800 million in its first twenty-four hours in 2013. Rockstar Games, a subsidiary of Take-Two with more than 4,700 employees, spent over eight years developing the latest installment. The company also revealed that Grand Theft Auto VI had already sold 32.5 million units in pre-sales before its official release.

Narrative Evolution and Critical Acclaim

The new installment follows protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, who navigate a Bonnie and Clyde-style crime story in the fictional state of Leonida. The narrative is inspired by Miami, Florida, and centers on a criminal conspiracy where an easy score goes wrong. This dynamic duo is forced to rely on each other to survive the consequences of their actions.

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Grand Theft Auto VI achieved a score of 99 on the review aggregator Metacritic. This rating equaled the highest score ever given to a video game, previously held by 1998s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The Guardian praised the creation of an extraordinarily detailed virtual world. Vice highlighted groundbreaking gameplay innovations. Forbes commended the fantastic lead characters.

US rapper Travis Scott publicly celebrated the release on social media. He thanked the developers for their heart, blood, and sweat. The game features an honor system that rewards honorable behavior while hampering progress for needless violence. Players can access the title on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Massive Economic and Workplace Impact

The launch caused significant disruption to the UK workforce on its release day. HR firm BrightHR recorded that 4.6 percent of time-off requests mentioned the game. The estimated cost of this annual leave reached £3.14 million for British companies. Sickness absence rates rose by 56 percent compared to the previous Thursday.

Average employee lateness increased to 29 minutes from 24 minutes the prior week. Nine percent of late workers cited oversleeping, compared to four percent the previous week. Many gamers booked the day off work to experience the game immediately upon release. The financial impact extended to the UK Treasury, which is expected to collect £1.3 billion in VAT from the sales.

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Retail Surge and School Attendance Challenges

Retailers reported massive surges in hardware sales leading up to the launch. John Lewis observed a 62 percent year-on-year increase in gaming console and accessory sales. Currys reported a 149 percent increase in PlayStation 5 console sales alone. The Standard Edition costs around £70, while the Ultimate Edition is priced at £90.

Schools in the UK urged pupils not to skip lessons for the launch. The game carries an age rating of 18, prohibiting underage participation. Some institutions entered attending pupils into prize draws for vouchers to boost attendance. Online features faced initial access issues acknowledged by the PlayStation Network. An online version is expected to release at a later date.