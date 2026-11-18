Grand Theft Auto 6, created by Rockstar North in Edinburgh, has reportedly made over £1.5 billion in pre-orders alone, as the 13-year wait since GTA 5 comes to an end.

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6 have reportedly made more than £1.5 billion, and the game is still a day away from release. The 13-year wait for a new Grand Theft Auto is set to end, with the title expected to break global entertainment records.

One of Scotland's most successful cultural exports, the game was invented in Dundee and a team of more than 1,000 people still make it in Edinburgh. In 1995, a small group of men in Scotland's fourth largest city were hard at work on a new game called Race'n'Chase. The top-down title let players take on the role of a criminal or a police officer.

Also read GTA 6 hacker pleads guilty after release from secure hospital

Embracing violent chaos of criminal persona

After realising gamers did not really enjoy obeying the rules, the Dundee-based DMA Design opted to embrace the violent chaos of the criminal persona. Nearly three decades after a video game built around stealing cars, outrunning police and embracing criminal mayhem first arrived, Grand Theft Auto has survived controversy. It transformed open-world gaming and became one of the biggest game sellers.

The team later renamed the game to Grand Theft Auto, and it was released in 1997 before becoming one of the biggest gaming franchises in history. DMA was later named Rockstar North, and that small team became a 1,000-strong army of developers and staff in Edinburgh. Their office sits just a stone's throw from the Scottish Parliament.

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In the 13 years since GTA 5, the most profitable piece of entertainment in history, was launched, the team in Scotland's capital have been hard at work creating the next instalment. GTA 6 is set in the sunlit, palm tree-laden metropolis of Vice City, a fictionalised Miami. That might seem a distance from Scotland, with Florida more than 4,000 miles away, but the Edinburgh team still play a huge role in the modern game's creation.

The modern game is a joint effort with offices of developers in the US, India and England among those working on the title. Braveheart and Trainspotting, two of Scotland's biggest entertainment exports, made a total of around £280 million in box office revenue. While TV and film may get the spotlight, the pre-orders alone for GTA 6 have reportedly made more than £1.5 billion already. The game is still a day away from release.

Rockstar faces employment tribunal for unfair dismissals

The Edinburgh HQ has made news recently in the UK, although not purely for the release of the new GTA. Employees who claim they were unfairly dismissed for trade union activities have taken Rockstar to an employment tribunal. Some 34 people are believed to have been dismissed from Rockstar in October last year across the UK and Canada. Rockstar described the dismissals as related to the sharing of confidential company information.

The company has accused the former employees of breaching its confidentiality rules by discussing sensitive information on a Discord server which had hundreds of members. For those previously out of the loop, the revelation that GTA was invented in Scotland may go some way to explaining some interesting creative choices in the game. From a Frankie Boyle stand-up comedy set, to NPC talks of haggis, and a saltire-covered beer brand, GTA is awash with Scottish easter eggs.

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Scottish easter eggs spotted in GTA 6 trailer

Eagle-eyed Caledonian gamers may have spotted a booze brand called Dreich in the trailer for GTA 6. Dreich is a well-utilised word that describes the gloomy damp weather the country is too used to. The online game also features the Loch Santos Monster, a play on Scotland's other national animal, besides the also not real unicorn, the Loch Ness Monster.

In Grand Theft Auto V, the production of which was led by Aberdeen's Leslie Benzies, players can find references to Greyfriars Bobby and the town of Hawick, which features as a neighbourhood in Los Santos. Players can even equip their cars with Nevis and Cairngorm custom wheels, and a garage brand called Saul Tires has a logo set over the top of the Scottish flag.

Watch the Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Trailer, featuring the debut of Flower in a Hurricane from original score composers Justice feat. Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. In the first GTA, players split their gameplay between Liberty City, San Andreas and Vice City.

Unlikely creators shaped iconic video game cities

Scots including writers Brian Baglow and Brian Lawson, producer David Jones, artist Ian McQue and programmer Mike Dailly were unlikely to know at the time that the cities they created would go on to become more known than the city in which they were made.