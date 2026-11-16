GTA VI Launch Strains UK Broadband Networks Ahead of November 19 Release

Broadband operators including BT and Virgin Media O2 upgrade capacity as Grand Theft Auto VI pre-loads hit record data volumes, stressing UK internet infrastructure.

Internet service providers across the United Kingdom are actively upgrading their infrastructure in preparation for the massive download surge expected from Grand Theft Auto VI. The highly anticipated video game is scheduled for its official global release on November 19. However, the intense pressure on broadband networks has already begun well before this date due to early pre-loading opportunities. Major telecom firms, including BT, have secured additional bandwidth capacity from the London Internet Exchange to prevent network congestion.

Network Infrastructure Upgrades and Monitoring

Broadband operators are implementing strict technical measures to handle the anticipated data traffic. Providers have significantly increased the use of content caching techniques to deliver data faster. They have also restricted scheduled maintenance windows to ensure maximum network availability. Increased monitoring of network traffic is being conducted to identify and resolve bottlenecks in real time. These proactive steps are designed to maintain service stability for millions of concurrent users.

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Record-Breaking Data Volumes on November 10

The scale of the download operation is unprecedented in recent gaming history. The game file size for the PlayStation 5 version is approximately 212GB. Pre-loads began on November 10, causing immediate strain on regional servers. Virgin Media O2 reported that their network achieved a new peak in broadband traffic on Tuesday, November 10. This record surpassed the previous high set during an Arsenal versus Atlético Madrid Champions League match by 3.8 per cent. The total daily data volume also exceeded the previous record set by the Fortnite Chapter 7 Mini Season launch on November 1 by 4 per cent.

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Immediate Traffic Spikes During Early Hours

The intensity of user demand became evident within the first hour of the pre-load window. Between midnight and 1am on November 10, Virgin Media O2 recorded a 51.6 per cent increase in broadband traffic compared to the same period in the previous week. By 9am on that Tuesday, the total volume of data downloaded was 73.3 per cent higher than during the equivalent time on the previous Tuesday, November 3. Jeanie York, the chief technology officer at Virgin Media O2, confirmed that fans are downloading the game in huge numbers. She emphasized that reliable broadband connections are essential for players to access Vice City without interruption.

Industry Response and Market Resilience

Jen Holmes, the CEO of the London Internet Exchange, stated that ISP members have increased capacity in anticipation of higher demand. This move demonstrates the resilience and scalability of the UK's internet infrastructure during critical load events. Other providers, such as Olilo, have also coordinated with the London Internet Exchange to purchase extra capacity. Aydan Abrahams, the Co-Founder and COO at Olilo, highlighted their team-up with the London Internet Exchange to upgrade capacity at the LON1 and LON2 exchange points. This preparation ensures additional headroom for the incoming download chaos. The combined efforts of these major providers aim to ensure that the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI proceeds without significant service disruptions.