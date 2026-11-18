Master every GTA VI Ultimate Edition bonus from Chapter 2 to 5. Complete guide to locations in Key Lento, Hamlet and Washington Beach for all skins, vehicles and cosmetics.

The Grand Theft Auto VI Ultimate Edition offers a comprehensive suite of in-game advantages designed to enhance the narrative and visual experience within Leonida. These exclusive items range from special vehicle variants to unique character cosmetics, each tied to specific progression milestones or geographic locations within the game world. Understanding exactly when and where to access these bonuses is essential for players seeking to maximize the value of their purchase.

Automotive And Modification Bonuses In Key Lento

The Coastal Auto Care facility located in Key Lento serves as the primary destination for accessing the Ultimate Edition vehicle modifications. Players must navigate to the Pro Builds or Full Kits section of the mod menu to utilize these exclusive automotive enhancements. This specific shop can be identified in the Vehicles or Mod Shops section of the map index, ensuring straightforward navigation for those prioritizing early gameplay advantages.

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Further automotive utility is provided by the Paradise Garage situated in Watson Bay. This location features a secure weapon locker and a dedicated space for depositing stolen goods that require fencing. It also houses a specialized off-road vehicle designed for traversing the backwoods of Mount Kalaga and surrounding rugged terrain. Access to this task is categorized under the Exploration section of the map index.

Cosmetic Customization In Stockyard And Hamlet

Visual customization for the protagonists, Jason and Lucia, is heavily featured through locations in the Stockyard district. The clothing store in this area provides various unique looks, accessible via the Style or Tattoos section of the map index. Additionally, a nearby tattoo parlor offers over 50 signature tattoos designed by the real-world art collective FAILE, adding a layer of artistic depth to character appearance.

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Character styling extends to the Hamlet district, where Sara Unisex Salon provides signature looks including facial hair options for Jason and makeup or nail designs for Lucia. These cosmetic updates are scheduled to unlock in Chapter 2, with additional styles becoming available in Chapter 4. This progressive release schedule ensures that visual variety remains a consistent element throughout the later stages of the narrative.

Narrative Tied Items And Chapter Progression

Several high-value bonuses are strictly gated behind story progression, requiring players to reach specific chapters before they become accessible. Lucia character design unlocks during Chapter 2, allowing players to fully utilize her specific aesthetic and gameplay traits. Similarly, signature weapon skins for Jason Girardi ES9 Pistol and Lucia Klose K17 Pistol become available at this same narrative juncture, found within the Variants section of the Ammu-Nation weapon locker.

The Ultimate Edition also includes apparel featuring Macca the Gator, a character from a hit Leonida TV show present in the game marketing. These items are available from mannequins at The Wonder Whale in Key Lento, located in the Style Souvenir or Swimwear section of the map. This tie-in content reinforces the immersive advertising satire central to the Grand Theft Auto series design.

Later Stage Activities In Washington Beach

As the narrative advances, new activities and cosmetic options appear in later chapters. After visiting the Mud Club with Wyman in Chapter 2, players gain access to the Mudskippers Special Ops Vehicle Restoration activity. This involves tracking down and restoring abandoned classic cars and work-in-progress projects, offering a distinct gameplay loop separate from standard heists or driving missions.

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For players reaching Chapter 5, the Pegassi Residences building in Washington Beach Canal becomes accessible via the map index. This location likely houses additional exclusive content or narrative triggers associated with the high-society factions of Leonida. The structured release of these items across Chapters 2, 4, and 5 ensures that the Ultimate Edition bonuses provide sustained engagement throughout the entire game lifespan rather than serving as immediate early-game shortcuts.